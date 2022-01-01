Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
История Рыцаря История Рыцаря
Киноафиша Фильмы История Рыцаря Музыка из фильма «История Рыцаря» (2001)
A Knight's Tale История Рыцаря 2001 / США
7.9 Оцените
44 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «История Рыцаря» (2001)

Вся информация о фильме
A Knight's Tale (Music From the Motion Picture)
A Knight's Tale (Music From the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Queen, War, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, David Bowie, Heart, Eric Clapton, Rare Earth, Sly & The Family Stone, Thin Lizzy, Картер Бёруэлл, Пол Беттани, Robbie Williams, Queen, Dan Powell, Third Eye Blind
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 We Will Rock You Queen / Brian May 2:01
2 Low Rider War / Jerry Goldstein 3:10
3 Takin' Care of Business Bachman-Turner Overdrive 4:49
4 Golden Years David Bowie 3:28
5 Crazy On You Heart / Ann Wilson 4:50
6 Further On Up the Road Eric Clapton 4:29
7 Get Ready Rare Earth / William Robinson Jr. 2:51
8 I Want To Take You Higher Sly & The Family Stone / Sylvester Stewart 5:20
9 The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy / Phil Lynott 4:27
10 One of Your Own Картер Бёруэлл, Пол Беттани / Spoken Word 1:51
11 We Are the Champions Robbie Williams, Queen / Freddie Mercury 3:52
12 Pieces Dan Powell 3:28
13 Eye Conqueror Third Eye Blind / Arion Salazar 4:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «История Рыцаря» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «История Рыцаря» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши