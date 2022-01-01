1 We Will Rock You Queen / Brian May 2:01

2 Low Rider War / Jerry Goldstein 3:10

3 Takin' Care of Business Bachman-Turner Overdrive 4:49

4 Golden Years David Bowie 3:28

5 Crazy On You Heart / Ann Wilson 4:50

6 Further On Up the Road Eric Clapton 4:29

7 Get Ready Rare Earth / William Robinson Jr. 2:51

8 I Want To Take You Higher Sly & The Family Stone / Sylvester Stewart 5:20

9 The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy / Phil Lynott 4:27

10 One of Your Own Картер Бёруэлл, Пол Беттани / Spoken Word 1:51

11 We Are the Champions Robbie Williams, Queen / Freddie Mercury 3:52

12 Pieces Dan Powell 3:28