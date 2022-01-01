|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|We Will Rock You
|Queen / Brian May
|2:01
|2
|Low Rider
|War / Jerry Goldstein
|3:10
|3
|Takin' Care of Business
|Bachman-Turner Overdrive
|4:49
|4
|Golden Years
|David Bowie
|3:28
|5
|Crazy On You
|Heart / Ann Wilson
|4:50
|6
|Further On Up the Road
|Eric Clapton
|4:29
|7
|Get Ready
|Rare Earth / William Robinson Jr.
|2:51
|8
|I Want To Take You Higher
|Sly & The Family Stone / Sylvester Stewart
|5:20
|9
|The Boys Are Back In Town
|Thin Lizzy / Phil Lynott
|4:27
|10
|One of Your Own
|Картер Бёруэлл, Пол Беттани / Spoken Word
|1:51
|11
|We Are the Champions
|Robbie Williams, Queen / Freddie Mercury
|3:52
|12
|Pieces
|Dan Powell
|3:28
|13
|Eye Conqueror
|Third Eye Blind / Arion Salazar
|4:07