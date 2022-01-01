Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Гамбит
Gambit Гамбит 2012 / США
Музыка из фильма «Гамбит» (2012)

Gambit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gambit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Robby Armstrong, Peggy Lee, Moe Brandy, Рольф Кент
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rodeo Robby Armstrong 2:38
2 Smokin & Drinkin Robby Armstrong 3:50
3 Birthday Happy Robby Armstrong 3:27
4 Once Peggy Lee 2:39
5 Deep in the Heart of Texas Moe Brandy 2:05
6 Gambit Overture Рольф Кент 2:35
7 I Have a Plan Рольф Кент 2:19
8 The Auction Рольф Кент 1:19
9 Harry's Fantasy Appraisal Рольф Кент 1:48
10 The Waiting Room Рольф Кент 0:55
11 The Savoy _ Ming Vase Рольф Кент 2:47
12 Harry on the Ledge Рольф Кент 1:39
13 PJ Gets Personal Рольф Кент 1:37
14 Harry Meets the Lion Рольф Кент 2:00
15 Zaidenweber Inspects Рольф Кент 1:27
16 Harry Exposes the Fake Рольф Кент 3:35
17 Meanwhile Рольф Кент 0:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гамбит» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гамбит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
