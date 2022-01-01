|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rodeo
|Robby Armstrong
|2:38
|2
|Smokin & Drinkin
|Robby Armstrong
|3:50
|3
|Birthday Happy
|Robby Armstrong
|3:27
|4
|Once
|Peggy Lee
|2:39
|5
|Deep in the Heart of Texas
|Moe Brandy
|2:05
|6
|Gambit Overture
|Рольф Кент
|2:35
|7
|I Have a Plan
|Рольф Кент
|2:19
|8
|The Auction
|Рольф Кент
|1:19
|9
|Harry's Fantasy Appraisal
|Рольф Кент
|1:48
|10
|The Waiting Room
|Рольф Кент
|0:55
|11
|The Savoy _ Ming Vase
|Рольф Кент
|2:47
|12
|Harry on the Ledge
|Рольф Кент
|1:39
|13
|PJ Gets Personal
|Рольф Кент
|1:37
|14
|Harry Meets the Lion
|Рольф Кент
|2:00
|15
|Zaidenweber Inspects
|Рольф Кент
|1:27
|16
|Harry Exposes the Fake
|Рольф Кент
|3:35
|17
|Meanwhile
|Рольф Кент
|0:55