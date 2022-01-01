|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Catch My Disease
|Ben Lee
|4:15
|2
|Hackensack
|Fountains of Wayne
|3:00
|3
|Eyes
|Rogue Wave
|2:29
|4
|Forgiveness
|Samantha James
|2:52
|5
|Cold Hands (Warm Heart)
|Brendan Benson
|3:25
|6
|Big Winter
|Robbers On High Street
|3:09
|7
|Waiting On a Friend
|The Sights / Eddie Baranek
|3:43
|8
|When It Comes Around
|Reed Foehl
|4:23
|9
|Into Your Arms
|The Lemonheads / Robyn St. Clare
|2:44
|10
|Christmas, Christmas
|Just Friends Holiday Players
|1:09
|11
|Jamie Smiles
|Dusty 'Lee' Dinkleman
|3:46
|12
|Love from Afar
|Samantha James
|1:43
|13
|Just Friends Score Medley
|Jeff Cardoni
|3:11
|14
|I Swear
|All-4-One
|5:04