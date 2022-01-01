Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Просто друзья
Just Friends Просто друзья 2005 / Германия / США / Канада
7.0 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Просто друзья» (2005)

Just Friends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Just Friends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Ben Lee, Fountains of Wayne, Rogue Wave, Samantha James, Brendan Benson, Robbers On High Street, The Sights, Reed Foehl, The Lemonheads, Just Friends Holiday Players, Dusty 'Lee' Dinkleman, Jeff Cardoni, All-4-One
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Catch My Disease Ben Lee 4:15
2 Hackensack Fountains of Wayne 3:00
3 Eyes Rogue Wave 2:29
4 Forgiveness Samantha James 2:52
5 Cold Hands (Warm Heart) Brendan Benson 3:25
6 Big Winter Robbers On High Street 3:09
7 Waiting On a Friend The Sights / Eddie Baranek 3:43
8 When It Comes Around Reed Foehl 4:23
9 Into Your Arms The Lemonheads / Robyn St. Clare 2:44
10 Christmas, Christmas Just Friends Holiday Players 1:09
11 Jamie Smiles Dusty 'Lee' Dinkleman 3:46
12 Love from Afar Samantha James 1:43
13 Just Friends Score Medley Jeff Cardoni 3:11
14 I Swear All-4-One 5:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Просто друзья» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Просто друзья» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
