1 Runaway Jury Christopher Young 5:38

2 Dumb Witness Christopher Young 1:34

3 Cheaper By the Dozen Christopher Young 3:07

4 The Game's Afoot Christopher Young 1:25

5 Not Lady Liberty Christopher Young 1:56

6 Shark Tactics Christopher Young 4:29

7 The Divine Komeda Christopher Young 1:59

8 Jury For Sale Christopher Young 2:52

9 Easter's Con Christopher Young 1:03

10 Voir Dire Christopher Young 6:06

11 Habeas Corpus Christopher Young 2:43

12 Rankin Fitch Christopher Young 3:45

13 Spilt Whiskey Christopher Young 2:09

14 The Devil's Not Such a Bad Guy After All Christopher Young 2:04

15 Erase Her From My Heart Christopher Young 4:17

16 Fayeth In Fate No More Christopher Young 8:33

17 Who Hurt You? Christopher Young 3:07