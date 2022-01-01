|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title (Alice In Wonderland)
|The Jud Conlon Chorus
|2:33
|2
|Pay Attention / In a World of My Own
|Кэтрин Бомонт
|2:13
|3
|I'm Late
|Bill Thompson
|0:43
|4
|Curiosity Leads to Trouble / Simply Impassable
|Oliver Wallace
|4:04
|5
|The Sailor's Hornpipe / The Caucus Race
|Bill Thompson, The Rhythmaires, The Jud Conlon Chorus
|2:27
|6
|We're Not Waxworks
|Oliver Wallace
|0:25
|7
|How D'Ye Do and Shake Hands / Curious?
|J. Pat O'Malley
|0:56
|8
|The Walrus and the Carpenter
|J. Pat O'Malley
|5:06
|9
|Old Father William
|J. Pat O'Malley
|0:23
|10
|Mary Ann! / A Lizard With a Ladder / We'll Smoke the Blighter Out
|Bill Thompson
|2:42
|11
|The Garden / All In the Golden Afternoon
|Chorus, Кэтрин Бомонт
|3:40
|12
|What Genus Are You?
|Oliver Wallace
|1:14
|13
|A-E-I-O-U (The Caterpillar Song) / Who R U / How Doth the Little Crocodile / Keep Your Temper
|Ричард Хейдн
|4:34
|14
|A Serpent!
|Oliver Wallace
|1:09
|15
|Alone Again / 'Twas Brillig / Lose Something
|Алексей Иващенко
|2:31
|16
|The Mad Tea Party / The Unbirthday Song / Twinkle Twinkle / Clean Cup Move Down / Mad Watch
|Кэтрин Бомонт, Ed Wynn, James Macdonald, Jerry Colonna
|4:31
|17
|The Tulgey Wood
|Oliver Wallace
|2:02
|18
|Very Good Advice
|Кэтрин Бомонт
|2:10
|19
|Whom Did You Expect
|Oliver Wallace
|0:53
|20
|Painting the Roses Red / March of the Cards
|The Mello Men, Кэтрин Бомонт
|2:49
|21
|The Queen of Hearts / Who's Been Painting My Roses Red?
|Верна Фелтон
|1:22
|22
|A Little Girl / Let the Game Begin / I Warn You Child
|Oliver Wallace
|1:27
|23
|The Trial / The Unbirthday Song (Reprise) / Rule 42 / Off With Her Head / the Caucus Race [Reprise] / Please Wake Up Alice / Time for Tea / Finale
|Кэтрин Бомонт, Верна Фелтон, Ed Wynn, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Jerry Colonna
|5:59