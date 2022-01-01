Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Алиса в стране чудес» (1951)
Alice in Wonderland Алиса в стране чудес 1951 / США
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из мультфильма «Алиса в стране чудес» (1951)

Alice In Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Alice In Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. The Jud Conlon Chorus, Кэтрин Бомонт, Bill Thompson, Oliver Wallace, Bill Thompson, The Rhythmaires, The Jud Conlon Chorus, J. Pat O'Malley, Chorus, Кэтрин Бомонт, Ричард Хейдн, Алексей Иващенко, Кэтрин Бомонт, Ed Wynn, James Macdonald, Jerry Colonna, The Mello Men, Кэтрин Бомонт, Верна Фелтон, Кэтрин Бомонт, Верна Фелтон, Ed Wynn, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Jerry Colonna
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title (Alice In Wonderland) The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:33
2 Pay Attention / In a World of My Own Кэтрин Бомонт 2:13
3 I'm Late Bill Thompson 0:43
4 Curiosity Leads to Trouble / Simply Impassable Oliver Wallace 4:04
5 The Sailor's Hornpipe / The Caucus Race Bill Thompson, The Rhythmaires, The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:27
6 We're Not Waxworks Oliver Wallace 0:25
7 How D'Ye Do and Shake Hands / Curious? J. Pat O'Malley 0:56
8 The Walrus and the Carpenter J. Pat O'Malley 5:06
9 Old Father William J. Pat O'Malley 0:23
10 Mary Ann! / A Lizard With a Ladder / We'll Smoke the Blighter Out Bill Thompson 2:42
11 The Garden / All In the Golden Afternoon Chorus, Кэтрин Бомонт 3:40
12 What Genus Are You? Oliver Wallace 1:14
13 A-E-I-O-U (The Caterpillar Song) / Who R U / How Doth the Little Crocodile / Keep Your Temper Ричард Хейдн 4:34
14 A Serpent! Oliver Wallace 1:09
15 Alone Again / 'Twas Brillig / Lose Something Алексей Иващенко 2:31
16 The Mad Tea Party / The Unbirthday Song / Twinkle Twinkle / Clean Cup Move Down / Mad Watch Кэтрин Бомонт, Ed Wynn, James Macdonald, Jerry Colonna 4:31
17 The Tulgey Wood Oliver Wallace 2:02
18 Very Good Advice Кэтрин Бомонт 2:10
19 Whom Did You Expect Oliver Wallace 0:53
20 Painting the Roses Red / March of the Cards The Mello Men, Кэтрин Бомонт 2:49
21 The Queen of Hearts / Who's Been Painting My Roses Red? Верна Фелтон 1:22
22 A Little Girl / Let the Game Begin / I Warn You Child Oliver Wallace 1:27
23 The Trial / The Unbirthday Song (Reprise) / Rule 42 / Off With Her Head / the Caucus Race [Reprise] / Please Wake Up Alice / Time for Tea / Finale Кэтрин Бомонт, Верна Фелтон, Ed Wynn, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Jerry Colonna 5:59
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Алиса в стране чудес» (1951) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Алиса в стране чудес» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
