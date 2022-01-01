1 Main Title (Alice In Wonderland) The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:33

2 Pay Attention / In a World of My Own Кэтрин Бомонт 2:13

3 I'm Late Bill Thompson 0:43

4 Curiosity Leads to Trouble / Simply Impassable Oliver Wallace 4:04

5 The Sailor's Hornpipe / The Caucus Race Bill Thompson, The Rhythmaires, The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:27

6 We're Not Waxworks Oliver Wallace 0:25

7 How D'Ye Do and Shake Hands / Curious? J. Pat O'Malley 0:56

8 The Walrus and the Carpenter J. Pat O'Malley 5:06

9 Old Father William J. Pat O'Malley 0:23

10 Mary Ann! / A Lizard With a Ladder / We'll Smoke the Blighter Out Bill Thompson 2:42

11 The Garden / All In the Golden Afternoon Chorus, Кэтрин Бомонт 3:40

12 What Genus Are You? Oliver Wallace 1:14

13 A-E-I-O-U (The Caterpillar Song) / Who R U / How Doth the Little Crocodile / Keep Your Temper Ричард Хейдн 4:34

14 A Serpent! Oliver Wallace 1:09

15 Alone Again / 'Twas Brillig / Lose Something Алексей Иващенко 2:31

16 The Mad Tea Party / The Unbirthday Song / Twinkle Twinkle / Clean Cup Move Down / Mad Watch Кэтрин Бомонт, Ed Wynn, James Macdonald, Jerry Colonna 4:31

17 The Tulgey Wood Oliver Wallace 2:02

18 Very Good Advice Кэтрин Бомонт 2:10

19 Whom Did You Expect Oliver Wallace 0:53

20 Painting the Roses Red / March of the Cards The Mello Men, Кэтрин Бомонт 2:49

21 The Queen of Hearts / Who's Been Painting My Roses Red? Верна Фелтон 1:22

22 A Little Girl / Let the Game Begin / I Warn You Child Oliver Wallace 1:27