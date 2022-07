1 In Stance Eris 3:11

2 Bloody Fingers Jet Black Summer 4:20

3 Every Famous Last Word Miracle of 86 2:36

4 Never Said Anything The Belles 3:35

5 Why Would I Want to Die Grandaddy 4:24

6 Haunted King Black Acid 5:06

7 Three Murders Deadman 5:41

8 Ex Tara King Th. 3:56

9 Birthday Simple 3:12

10 Even the Scars Forget the Wounds Gruvis Malt 3:21

11 He's a Killer DJ Swamp 2:53