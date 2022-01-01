|1
|Overture - Snow White
|Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори / Ларри Мори
|2:11
|2
|Magic Mirror
|Leigh Harline
|1:25
|3
|I'm Wishing / One Song
|Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell / Leigh Harline
|3:07
|4
|Queen Theme
|Frank Churchill
|0:45
|5
|Far Into the Forest
|Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith
|2:27
|6
|Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song
|Adriana Caselotti / Ларри Мори
|4:24
|7
|Just Like a Doll's House
|Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith
|2:46
|8
|Whistle While You Work
|Adriana Caselotti / Ларри Мори
|3:24
|9
|Heigh-Ho
|The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори
|2:47
|10
|Let's See What's Upstairs
|Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith
|1:16
|11
|There's Trouble a-Brewin'
|Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Leigh Harline / Leigh Harline
|4:21
|12
|It's a Girl
|Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline / Leigh Harline
|4:27
|13
|Hooray! She Stays
|Frank Churchill
|2:49
|14
|Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum (The Dwarf's Washing Song)
|The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори
|4:26
|15
|I've Been Tricked
|Leigh Harline
|4:05
|16
|The Silly Song (The Dwarfs' Yodel Song)
|The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори
|4:35
|17
|Some Day My Prince Will Come
|Adriana Caselotti / Ларри Мори
|1:54
|18
|Pleasant Dreams
|Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith
|2:29
|19
|A Special Sort of Death
|Leigh Harline
|2:02
|20
|Why Grumpy, You Do Care
|Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, Ларри Мори / Ларри Мори
|2:08
|21
|Makin' Pies
|Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, Ларри Мори / Ларри Мори
|3:04
|22
|Have a Bite
|Leigh Harline
|1:28
|23
|Chorale for Snow White
|Frank Churchill
|1:06
|24
|Love's First Kiss(Finale)
|Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Leigh Harline / Leigh Harline
|4:21
|25
|Music in Your Soup
|The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори
|2:35
|26
|You're Never Too Old To Be Young
|The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори
|3:20