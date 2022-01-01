Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Белоснежка и семь гномов
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Белоснежка и семь гномов 1937 / США
7.4 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из мультфильма «Белоснежка и семь гномов» (1937)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Leigh Harline, Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Frank Churchill, Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith, Adriana Caselotti, The Dwarf Chorus, Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Leigh Harline, Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, Ларри Мори
1 Overture - Snow White Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори / Ларри Мори 2:11
2 Magic Mirror Leigh Harline 1:25
3 I'm Wishing / One Song Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell / Leigh Harline 3:07
4 Queen Theme Frank Churchill 0:45
5 Far Into the Forest Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith 2:27
6 Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song Adriana Caselotti / Ларри Мори 4:24
7 Just Like a Doll's House Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith 2:46
8 Whistle While You Work Adriana Caselotti / Ларри Мори 3:24
9 Heigh-Ho The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори 2:47
10 Let's See What's Upstairs Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith 1:16
11 There's Trouble a-Brewin' Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Leigh Harline / Leigh Harline 4:21
12 It's a Girl Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline / Leigh Harline 4:27
13 Hooray! She Stays Frank Churchill 2:49
14 Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum (The Dwarf's Washing Song) The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори 4:26
15 I've Been Tricked Leigh Harline 4:05
16 The Silly Song (The Dwarfs' Yodel Song) The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори 4:35
17 Some Day My Prince Will Come Adriana Caselotti / Ларри Мори 1:54
18 Pleasant Dreams Frank Churchill, Paul J. Smith / Paul J. Smith 2:29
19 A Special Sort of Death Leigh Harline 2:02
20 Why Grumpy, You Do Care Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, Ларри Мори / Ларри Мори 2:08
21 Makin' Pies Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, Ларри Мори / Ларри Мори 3:04
22 Have a Bite Leigh Harline 1:28
23 Chorale for Snow White Frank Churchill 1:06
24 Love's First Kiss(Finale) Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Leigh Harline / Leigh Harline 4:21
25 Music in Your Soup The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори 2:35
26 You're Never Too Old To Be Young The Dwarf Chorus / Ларри Мори 3:20
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Белоснежка и семь гномов» (1937) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Белоснежка и семь гномов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
