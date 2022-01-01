|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dracula - The Beginning
|Wojciech Kilar
|6:41
|2
|Vampire Hunters
|Wojciech Kilar
|3:06
|3
|Mina's Photo
|Wojciech Kilar
|1:25
|4
|Lucy's Party
|Wojciech Kilar
|2:57
|5
|The Brides
|Wojciech Kilar
|4:56
|6
|The Storm
|Wojciech Kilar
|5:05
|7
|Love Remembered
|Wojciech Kilar
|4:11
|8
|The Hunt Builds
|Wojciech Kilar
|3:26
|9
|The Hunters Prelude
|Wojciech Kilar
|1:29
|10
|The Green Mist
|Wojciech Kilar
|0:54
|11
|Mina / Dracula
|Wojciech Kilar
|4:47
|12
|The Ring of Fire
|Wojciech Kilar
|1:51
|13
|Love Eternal
|Wojciech Kilar
|2:23
|14
|Ascension
|Wojciech Kilar
|0:50
|15
|End Credits
|Wojciech Kilar
|6:42
|16
|Love Song for a Vampire
|Annie Lennox
|4:20