Дракула Дракула
Dracula Дракула 1992 / США
7.7 Оцените
55 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Дракула» (1992)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Wojciech Kilar, Annie Lennox
Bram Stoker's Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Anton Coppola, Annie Lennox
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dracula - The Beginning Wojciech Kilar 6:41
2 Vampire Hunters Wojciech Kilar 3:06
3 Mina's Photo Wojciech Kilar 1:25
4 Lucy's Party Wojciech Kilar 2:57
5 The Brides Wojciech Kilar 4:56
6 The Storm Wojciech Kilar 5:05
7 Love Remembered Wojciech Kilar 4:11
8 The Hunt Builds Wojciech Kilar 3:26
9 The Hunters Prelude Wojciech Kilar 1:29
10 The Green Mist Wojciech Kilar 0:54
11 Mina / Dracula Wojciech Kilar 4:47
12 The Ring of Fire Wojciech Kilar 1:51
13 Love Eternal Wojciech Kilar 2:23
14 Ascension Wojciech Kilar 0:50
15 End Credits Wojciech Kilar 6:42
16 Love Song for a Vampire Annie Lennox 4:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дракула» (1992) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дракула» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
