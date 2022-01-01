|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Down with Love
|Holly Palmer, Michael Bublé
|2:31
|2
|Barbara Arrives
|Марк Шэймен
|2:07
|3
|Fly Me to the Moon
|Frank Sinatra
|2:30
|4
|One Mint Julep
|Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra
|3:05
|5
|For Once in My Life
|Michael Bublé / Ronald Miller
|2:34
|6
|Girls Night Out
|Марк Шэймен
|0:58
|7
|Everyday Is a Holiday with You
|Esthero / Sean Lennon
|2:58
|8
|Kissing a Fool
|Michael Bublé / George Michael
|4:36
|9
|Barbara Meets Zip
|Марк Шэймен
|4:08
|10
|Fly Me to the Moon
|Astrud Gilberto
|2:18
|11
|Love in Three Acts
|Марк Шэймен
|6:52
|12
|Here's to Love
|Юэн МакГрегор, Renée Zellweger
|3:11