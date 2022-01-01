Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
К черту любовь! К черту любовь!
К черту любовь! Музыка из фильма «К черту любовь!» (2003)
Down with Love К черту любовь! 2003 / США / Германия
6.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «К черту любовь!» (2003)

Down with Love (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Down with Love (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Holly Palmer, Michael Bublé, Марк Шэймен, Frank Sinatra, Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra, Michael Bublé, Esthero, Astrud Gilberto, Юэн МакГрегор, Renée Zellweger
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Down with Love Holly Palmer, Michael Bublé 2:31
2 Barbara Arrives Марк Шэймен 2:07
3 Fly Me to the Moon Frank Sinatra 2:30
4 One Mint Julep Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra 3:05
5 For Once in My Life Michael Bublé / Ronald Miller 2:34
6 Girls Night Out Марк Шэймен 0:58
7 Everyday Is a Holiday with You Esthero / Sean Lennon 2:58
8 Kissing a Fool Michael Bublé / George Michael 4:36
9 Barbara Meets Zip Марк Шэймен 4:08
10 Fly Me to the Moon Astrud Gilberto 2:18
11 Love in Three Acts Марк Шэймен 6:52
12 Here's to Love Юэн МакГрегор, Renée Zellweger 3:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «К черту любовь!» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «К черту любовь!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
