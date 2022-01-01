Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Чудаки Чудаки
Jackass: The Movie Чудаки 2002 / США
6.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Чудаки» (2002)

Jackass the Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Reissue)
Jackass the Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Reissue) 14 композиций. Джонни Ноксвил, Minutemen, Andrew W.K., CKY, The Rezillos, Ramones, Sahara Hotnights, Smut Peddlers, The Misfits, The Detroit Cobras, Slayer, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Райан Данн, Roger Alan Wade, Dave Roen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hi, My Name Is Johnny Knoxville Джонни Ноксвил / Not Applicable 0:04
2 Corona Minutemen 2:25
3 We Want Fun Andrew W.K. 3:57
4 Flesh into Gear CKY / Jess Margera 3:06
5 Somebody Gonna Get Their Head Kicked in Tonight The Rezillos / Jeremy Spencer 1:54
6 California Sun Ramones 2:01
7 Alright, Alright (Here's My Fist Where's the Fight?) Sahara Hotnights 2:07
8 Let's Get F****d Up Smut Peddlers 2:15
9 Hybrid Moments The Misfits 1:41
10 Cha Cha Twist The Detroit Cobras / Les McCann 2:30
11 Angel of Death Slayer / Jeff Hanneman 4:51
12 Baby Got Back Sir Mix-A-Lot 4:21
13 How Did I Get There? Райан Данн / Not Applicable 0:05
14 If You're Gonna Be Dumb/Wait a Minute, I Know What My Future Is/Party Boy Theme Roger Alan Wade, Dave Roen / Dave Roen 7:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чудаки» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чудаки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
