|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hi, My Name Is Johnny Knoxville
|Джонни Ноксвил / Not Applicable
|0:04
|2
|Corona
|Minutemen
|2:25
|3
|We Want Fun
|Andrew W.K.
|3:57
|4
|Flesh into Gear
|CKY / Jess Margera
|3:06
|5
|Somebody Gonna Get Their Head Kicked in Tonight
|The Rezillos / Jeremy Spencer
|1:54
|6
|California Sun
|Ramones
|2:01
|7
|Alright, Alright (Here's My Fist Where's the Fight?)
|Sahara Hotnights
|2:07
|8
|Let's Get F****d Up
|Smut Peddlers
|2:15
|9
|Hybrid Moments
|The Misfits
|1:41
|10
|Cha Cha Twist
|The Detroit Cobras / Les McCann
|2:30
|11
|Angel of Death
|Slayer / Jeff Hanneman
|4:51
|12
|Baby Got Back
|Sir Mix-A-Lot
|4:21
|13
|How Did I Get There?
|Райан Данн / Not Applicable
|0:05
|14
|If You're Gonna Be Dumb/Wait a Minute, I Know What My Future Is/Party Boy Theme
|Roger Alan Wade, Dave Roen / Dave Roen
|7:13