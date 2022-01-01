1 Hi, My Name Is Johnny Knoxville Джонни Ноксвил / Not Applicable 0:04

2 Corona Minutemen 2:25

3 We Want Fun Andrew W.K. 3:57

4 Flesh into Gear CKY / Jess Margera 3:06

5 Somebody Gonna Get Their Head Kicked in Tonight The Rezillos / Jeremy Spencer 1:54

6 California Sun Ramones 2:01

7 Alright, Alright (Here's My Fist Where's the Fight?) Sahara Hotnights 2:07

8 Let's Get F****d Up Smut Peddlers 2:15

9 Hybrid Moments The Misfits 1:41

10 Cha Cha Twist The Detroit Cobras / Les McCann 2:30

11 Angel of Death Slayer / Jeff Hanneman 4:51

12 Baby Got Back Sir Mix-A-Lot 4:21

13 How Did I Get There? Райан Данн / Not Applicable 0:05