Анна и король Анна и король
Музыка из фильма «Анна и король» (1999)
Anna And The King Анна и король 1999 / США
8.5 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Анна и король» (1999)

Anna & the King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Anna & the King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Joy Enriquez, George Fenton, George Fenton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 How Can I Not Love You Joy Enriquez, George Fenton / Robert Kraft 4:35
2 Arrival At the Palace (Main Theme Title) George Fenton 6:01
3 Meeting the Children George Fenton 1:32
4 Tuptim George Fenton 1:32
5 Letter of the Week George Fenton 1:38
6 The House George Fenton 1:39
7 The Rice Festival George Fenton 4:24
8 Rajah Attack George Fenton 0:58
9 Anniversary Polka George Fenton 3:21
10 "I Am King, I Shall Lead" George Fenton 2:29
11 Flowers On the Water George Fenton 4:22
12 Moonlit Beach George Fenton 1:42
13 Betrayed George Fenton 1:52
14 Chowfa's Death George Fenton 1:29
15 The Execution George Fenton 4:20
16 Anna Returns George Fenton 3:44
17 The Bridge George Fenton 6:42
18 "I Have Danced With a King" George Fenton 6:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Анна и король» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Анна и король» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
