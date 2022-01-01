|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|How Can I Not Love You
|Joy Enriquez, George Fenton / Robert Kraft
|4:35
|2
|Arrival At the Palace (Main Theme Title)
|George Fenton
|6:01
|3
|Meeting the Children
|George Fenton
|1:32
|4
|Tuptim
|George Fenton
|1:32
|5
|Letter of the Week
|George Fenton
|1:38
|6
|The House
|George Fenton
|1:39
|7
|The Rice Festival
|George Fenton
|4:24
|8
|Rajah Attack
|George Fenton
|0:58
|9
|Anniversary Polka
|George Fenton
|3:21
|10
|"I Am King, I Shall Lead"
|George Fenton
|2:29
|11
|Flowers On the Water
|George Fenton
|4:22
|12
|Moonlit Beach
|George Fenton
|1:42
|13
|Betrayed
|George Fenton
|1:52
|14
|Chowfa's Death
|George Fenton
|1:29
|15
|The Execution
|George Fenton
|4:20
|16
|Anna Returns
|George Fenton
|3:44
|17
|The Bridge
|George Fenton
|6:42
|18
|"I Have Danced With a King"
|George Fenton
|6:18