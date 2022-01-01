|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'm Just a Lucky So and So
|James Newton Howard, Дюк Эллингтон, Louie Armstrong / Mack David
|3:10
|2
|Straighten Up and Fly Right
|James Newton Howard, Nat "King" Cole / Irving Mills
|2:26
|3
|They Can't Take That Away From Me
|James Newton Howard, Billie Holiday / Ira Gershwin
|4:12
|4
|It Never Entered My Mind
|James Newton Howard, George Shearing / Lorenz Hart
|4:48
|5
|Dorothy's Trailer
|James Newton Howard
|1:53
|6
|NY To LA - The Bus Depot
|James Newton Howard
|2:43
|7
|The Funeral
|James Newton Howard
|1:45
|8
|Phone Montage
|James Newton Howard
|2:13
|9
|RKO Lot
|James Newton Howard
|1:19
|10
|End Titles
|James Newton Howard / Marilyn Bergman
|3:46