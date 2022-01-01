Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Виновен по подозрению Виновен по подозрению
Музыка из фильма «Виновен по подозрению» (1991)
Guilty By Suspicion Виновен по подозрению 1991 / Франция / США
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Виновен по подозрению» (1991)

Guilty By Suspicion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Guilty By Suspicion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. James Newton Howard, Дюк Эллингтон, Louie Armstrong, James Newton Howard, Nat "King" Cole, James Newton Howard, Billie Holiday, James Newton Howard, George Shearing, James Newton Howard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm Just a Lucky So and So James Newton Howard, Дюк Эллингтон, Louie Armstrong / Mack David 3:10
2 Straighten Up and Fly Right James Newton Howard, Nat "King" Cole / Irving Mills 2:26
3 They Can't Take That Away From Me James Newton Howard, Billie Holiday / Ira Gershwin 4:12
4 It Never Entered My Mind James Newton Howard, George Shearing / Lorenz Hart 4:48
5 Dorothy's Trailer James Newton Howard 1:53
6 NY To LA - The Bus Depot James Newton Howard 2:43
7 The Funeral James Newton Howard 1:45
8 Phone Montage James Newton Howard 2:13
9 RKO Lot James Newton Howard 1:19
10 End Titles James Newton Howard / Marilyn Bergman 3:46
Доступен список песен из фильма «Виновен по подозрению» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Виновен по подозрению» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
