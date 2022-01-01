Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Последнее дело Ламарки» (2002)
City by the Sea Последнее дело Ламарки 2002 / США
6.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Последнее дело Ламарки» (2002)

City By the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
City By the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. John Murphy, Bryan Pezzone, John Murphy, Robert Awork, John Murphy, Bryan Pezzone
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title John Murphy 1:30
2 Getting High John Murphy 2:50
3 Raindrop Prelude Bryan Pezzone / Фредерик Шопен 4:37
4 Shivers - Boardwalk John Murphy 1:13
5 Return to Coney John Murphy 0:52
6 Home Movies John Murphy 1:58
7 Bullet from a Gun John Murphy, Robert Awork / Robert Awork 2:15
8 Joey's Things John Murphy 1:12
9 Drug Robbery John Murphy 1:55
10 Joey Leaves Gina John Murphy 0:41
11 Reg Gets Killed John Murphy 1:56
12 Vince on the Roof John Murphy 1:02
13 Sand Falling John Murphy 1:32
14 Vince on the Boardwalk John Murphy 1:15
15 Vince Follows Spyder John Murphy 2:29
16 Vince Pleads with Joey John Murphy 1:46
17 Shoot-Out John Murphy 2:20
18 Joey Is Led Away John Murphy 1:55
19 The Beach John Murphy 1:36
20 City by the Sea John Murphy, Bryan Pezzone / John Murphy 4:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Последнее дело Ламарки» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Последнее дело Ламарки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
