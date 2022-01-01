|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|John Murphy
|1:30
|2
|Getting High
|John Murphy
|2:50
|3
|Raindrop Prelude
|Bryan Pezzone / Фредерик Шопен
|4:37
|4
|Shivers - Boardwalk
|John Murphy
|1:13
|5
|Return to Coney
|John Murphy
|0:52
|6
|Home Movies
|John Murphy
|1:58
|7
|Bullet from a Gun
|John Murphy, Robert Awork / Robert Awork
|2:15
|8
|Joey's Things
|John Murphy
|1:12
|9
|Drug Robbery
|John Murphy
|1:55
|10
|Joey Leaves Gina
|John Murphy
|0:41
|11
|Reg Gets Killed
|John Murphy
|1:56
|12
|Vince on the Roof
|John Murphy
|1:02
|13
|Sand Falling
|John Murphy
|1:32
|14
|Vince on the Boardwalk
|John Murphy
|1:15
|15
|Vince Follows Spyder
|John Murphy
|2:29
|16
|Vince Pleads with Joey
|John Murphy
|1:46
|17
|Shoot-Out
|John Murphy
|2:20
|18
|Joey Is Led Away
|John Murphy
|1:55
|19
|The Beach
|John Murphy
|1:36
|20
|City by the Sea
|John Murphy, Bryan Pezzone / John Murphy
|4:34