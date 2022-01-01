Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Тайная Комната» (2002)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Гарри Поттер и Тайная Комната 2002 / США / Великобритания / Германия
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Тайная Комната» (2002)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue: Book II / The Escape from the Dursleys John Williams 3:32
2 Fawkes the Phoenix John Williams 3:46
3 The Chamber of Secrets John Williams 3:50
4 Gilderoy Lockhart John Williams 2:06
5 The Flying Car John Williams 4:08
6 Knockturn Alley John Williams 1:48
7 Introducing Colin John Williams 1:49
8 The Dueling Club John Williams 4:08
9 Dobby the House Elf John Williams 3:27
10 The Spiders John Williams 4:33
11 Moaning Myrtle John Williams 2:06
12 Meeting Aragog John Williams 3:19
13 Fawkes Is Reborn John Williams 3:19
14 Meeting Tom Riddle John Williams 3:38
15 Cornish Pixies John Williams 2:13
16 Polyjuice Potion John Williams 3:52
17 Cakes for Crabbe and Goyle John Williams 3:31
18 Dueling the Basilisk John Williams 5:03
19 Reunion of Friends John Williams 5:08
20 Harry's Wondrous World (Chamber of Secrets Version) John Williams 5:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Тайная Комната» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Тайная Комната» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
