|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue: Book II / The Escape from the Dursleys
|John Williams
|3:32
|2
|Fawkes the Phoenix
|John Williams
|3:46
|3
|The Chamber of Secrets
|John Williams
|3:50
|4
|Gilderoy Lockhart
|John Williams
|2:06
|5
|The Flying Car
|John Williams
|4:08
|6
|Knockturn Alley
|John Williams
|1:48
|7
|Introducing Colin
|John Williams
|1:49
|8
|The Dueling Club
|John Williams
|4:08
|9
|Dobby the House Elf
|John Williams
|3:27
|10
|The Spiders
|John Williams
|4:33
|11
|Moaning Myrtle
|John Williams
|2:06
|12
|Meeting Aragog
|John Williams
|3:19
|13
|Fawkes Is Reborn
|John Williams
|3:19
|14
|Meeting Tom Riddle
|John Williams
|3:38
|15
|Cornish Pixies
|John Williams
|2:13
|16
|Polyjuice Potion
|John Williams
|3:52
|17
|Cakes for Crabbe and Goyle
|John Williams
|3:31
|18
|Dueling the Basilisk
|John Williams
|5:03
|19
|Reunion of Friends
|John Williams
|5:08
|20
|Harry's Wondrous World (Chamber of Secrets Version)
|John Williams
|5:02