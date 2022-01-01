|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|American Empirical Pictures
|Александр Деспла
|0:14
|2
|The Ballad of Davy Crockett
|The Wellingtons / Tom Blackburn
|1:41
|3
|Mr. Fox in the Fields
|Александр Деспла
|1:02
|4
|Heroes and Villains
|The Beach Boys / Brian Wilson
|3:37
|5
|Fooba Wooba John
|Burl Ives
|1:07
|6
|Boggis, Bunce and Bean
|Александр Деспла
|0:51
|7
|Jimmy Squirrel and Co.
|Александр Деспла
|0:46
|8
|Love
|Nancy Adams / George Bruns
|1:49
|9
|Buckeye Jim
|Burl Ives
|1:19
|10
|High-Speed French Train
|Александр Деспла
|1:26
|11
|Whack-Bat Majorette
|Александр Деспла
|2:57
|12
|The Grey Goose
|Burl Ives / Burt Ives
|2:48
|13
|Bean's Secret Cider Cellar
|Александр Деспла
|2:07
|14
|Une Petite Ile
|Georges Delerue
|1:36
|15
|Street Fighting Man
|The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards
|3:15
|16
|Fantastic Mr. Fox AKA Petey's Song
|Jarvis Cocker
|1:21
|17
|Night and Day
|Art Tatum / Cole Porter
|1:28
|18
|Kristofferson's Theme
|Александр Деспла
|1:36
|19
|Just Another Dead Rat in a Garbage Pail (Behind a Chinese Restaurant)
|Александр Деспла
|2:33
|20
|Le Grand Choral
|Georges Delerue
|2:24
|21
|Great Harrowsford Square
|Александр Деспла
|3:20
|22
|Stunt Expo 2004
|Александр Деспла
|2:28
|23
|Canis Lupus
|Александр Деспла
|1:16
|24
|Ol' Man River
|The Beach Boys / Oscar Hammerstein II
|1:19
|25
|Let Her Dance
|The Bobby Fuller Four / Bobby Fuller
|2:33