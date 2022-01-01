Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Бесподобный мистер Фокс» (2009)
The Fantastic Mr. Fox Бесподобный мистер Фокс 2009 / США
7.2 Оцените
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из мультфильма «Бесподобный мистер Фокс» (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (Original Soundtrack)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (Original Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Александр Деспла, The Wellingtons, The Beach Boys, Burl Ives, Nancy Adams, Georges Delerue, The Rolling Stones, Jarvis Cocker, Art Tatum, The Bobby Fuller Four
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 American Empirical Pictures Александр Деспла 0:14
2 The Ballad of Davy Crockett The Wellingtons / Tom Blackburn 1:41
3 Mr. Fox in the Fields Александр Деспла 1:02
4 Heroes and Villains The Beach Boys / Brian Wilson 3:37
5 Fooba Wooba John Burl Ives 1:07
6 Boggis, Bunce and Bean Александр Деспла 0:51
7 Jimmy Squirrel and Co. Александр Деспла 0:46
8 Love Nancy Adams / George Bruns 1:49
9 Buckeye Jim Burl Ives 1:19
10 High-Speed French Train Александр Деспла 1:26
11 Whack-Bat Majorette Александр Деспла 2:57
12 The Grey Goose Burl Ives / Burt Ives 2:48
13 Bean's Secret Cider Cellar Александр Деспла 2:07
14 Une Petite Ile Georges Delerue 1:36
15 Street Fighting Man The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 3:15
16 Fantastic Mr. Fox AKA Petey's Song Jarvis Cocker 1:21
17 Night and Day Art Tatum / Cole Porter 1:28
18 Kristofferson's Theme Александр Деспла 1:36
19 Just Another Dead Rat in a Garbage Pail (Behind a Chinese Restaurant) Александр Деспла 2:33
20 Le Grand Choral Georges Delerue 2:24
21 Great Harrowsford Square Александр Деспла 3:20
22 Stunt Expo 2004 Александр Деспла 2:28
23 Canis Lupus Александр Деспла 1:16
24 Ol' Man River The Beach Boys / Oscar Hammerstein II 1:19
25 Let Her Dance The Bobby Fuller Four / Bobby Fuller 2:33
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Бесподобный мистер Фокс» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Бесподобный мистер Фокс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
