1 Collide Howie Day 4:10

2 I Will Learn to Love Again Kaci Battaglia 3:58

3 Better Than This Kimberley Locke 3:38

4 Real Life Fairytale Plumb 5:06

5 Let It Go Jadon Lavik 3:20

6 The Real Thing Sarah Overall 3:02

7 If You Got What You Came For Beth Thornley 3:24

8 Make Room Grits 3:34

9 Mr. Roboto (Live) Dennis DeYoung 5:22

10 Lady (Live) Dennis DeYoung 4:38

11 Babe (Live) Dennis DeYoung 4:24