|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Collide
|Howie Day
|4:10
|2
|I Will Learn to Love Again
|Kaci Battaglia
|3:58
|3
|Better Than This
|Kimberley Locke
|3:38
|4
|Real Life Fairytale
|Plumb
|5:06
|5
|Let It Go
|Jadon Lavik
|3:20
|6
|The Real Thing
|Sarah Overall
|3:02
|7
|If You Got What You Came For
|Beth Thornley
|3:24
|8
|Make Room
|Grits
|3:34
|9
|Mr. Roboto (Live)
|Dennis DeYoung
|5:22
|10
|Lady (Live)
|Dennis DeYoung
|4:38
|11
|Babe (Live)
|Dennis DeYoung
|4:24
|12
|Best of Times (Live)
|Dennis DeYoung
|7:35