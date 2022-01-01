|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Supermassive Black Hole (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Muse / Matthew Bellamy
|3:30
|2
|Decode (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Paramore / Taylor York
|4:22
|3
|Full Moon (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|The Black Ghosts
|3:50
|4
|Leave Out All the Rest (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|LINKIN PARK
|3:20
|5
|Spotlight
|MUTEMATH / Paul Meany
|3:21
|6
|Go All the Way [Into the Twilight] (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Perry Farrell / Etty Lau Farrell
|3:27
|7
|Tremble for My Beloved (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Collective Soul / Ed Roland
|3:53
|8
|I Caught Myself (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Paramore / Josh Farro
|3:55
|9
|Eyes On Fire (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Blue Foundation / Kirstine Stubbe Teglbjærg
|5:01
|10
|Never Think (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Rob Pattinson / Sam Bradley
|4:30
|11
|Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Iron & Wine / Sam Beam
|4:01
|12
|Bella's Lullaby (Twilight Soundtrack Version)
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:19
|13
|Love Is Worth the Fall (Twilight Version)
|O.A.R.
|3:38
|14
|Decode (Acoustic Version)
|Paramore / Taylor York
|4:27
|15
|Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Live) [Twilight Soundtrack Version]
|Iron & Wine / Sam Beam
|4:12
|16
|Spotlight (Son Lux Remix)
|MUTEMATH / Paul Meany
|3:28
|17
|Full Moon (Appleblim & Komonazmuk Remix) [Twilight Soundtrack Version]
|The Black Ghosts
|4:53