Сумерки Сумерки
Музыка из фильма «Сумерки» (2008)
Twilight Сумерки 2008 / США
8.5 Оцените
1231 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 5.3
Музыка из фильма «Сумерки» (2008)

Twilight (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twilight (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Muse, Paramore, The Black Ghosts, LINKIN PARK, MUTEMATH, Perry Farrell, Collective Soul, Blue Foundation, Rob Pattinson, Iron & Wine, Картер Бёруэлл, O.A.R.
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Supermassive Black Hole (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Muse / Matthew Bellamy 3:30
2 Decode (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Paramore / Taylor York 4:22
3 Full Moon (Twilight Soundtrack Version) The Black Ghosts 3:50
4 Leave Out All the Rest (Twilight Soundtrack Version) LINKIN PARK 3:20
5 Spotlight MUTEMATH / Paul Meany 3:21
6 Go All the Way [Into the Twilight] (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Perry Farrell / Etty Lau Farrell 3:27
7 Tremble for My Beloved (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Collective Soul / Ed Roland 3:53
8 I Caught Myself (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Paramore / Josh Farro 3:55
9 Eyes On Fire (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Blue Foundation / Kirstine Stubbe Teglbjærg 5:01
10 Never Think (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Rob Pattinson / Sam Bradley 4:30
11 Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Iron & Wine / Sam Beam 4:01
12 Bella's Lullaby (Twilight Soundtrack Version) Картер Бёруэлл 2:19
13 Love Is Worth the Fall (Twilight Version) O.A.R. 3:38
14 Decode (Acoustic Version) Paramore / Taylor York 4:27
15 Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Live) [Twilight Soundtrack Version] Iron & Wine / Sam Beam 4:12
16 Spotlight (Son Lux Remix) MUTEMATH / Paul Meany 3:28
17 Full Moon (Appleblim & Komonazmuk Remix) [Twilight Soundtrack Version] The Black Ghosts 4:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сумерки» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сумерки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
