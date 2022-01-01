Оповещения от Киноафиши
Bowfinger Клевый парень 1999 / США
Музыка из фильма «Клевый парень» (1999)

Bowfinger (Music From the Motion Picture)
Bowfinger (Music From the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Johnny Adams, Marvin Gaye, Perry Como, ¡Cubanismo!, James Brown, Johnny Rivers, Дэвид Ньюман
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 There Is Always One More Time Johnny Adams / Doc Pomus 3:42
2 You're a Wonderful One Marvin Gaye / Edward Holland Jr. 2:48
3 And I Love You So Perry Como / Don McClean 3:19
4 Mambo U.K. ¡Cubanismo! / Jesus Alemany 5:38
5 Super Bad, Super Slick James Brown 4:30
6 Secret Agent Man Johnny Rivers 3:08
7 Betsy Chases Kit / The First Shot / A Short Ride / Dave Makes a Call / Dave Returns Camera Дэвид Ньюман 4:21
8 Cafe Set-Up / Shooting the Cafe / Stealing Renfro's Car / Auditioning the Butts Дэвид Ньюман 3:45
9 "Chubby Rain" Дэвид Ньюман 1:03
10 Clothing Store / Daisy Rescues Kit Дэвид Ньюман 1:58
11 The Observatory Дэвид Ньюман 4:25
12 Finale / Fed Ex Delivers Дэвид Ньюман 2:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Клевый парень» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Клевый парень» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
