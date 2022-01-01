|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|There Is Always One More Time
|Johnny Adams / Doc Pomus
|3:42
|2
|You're a Wonderful One
|Marvin Gaye / Edward Holland Jr.
|2:48
|3
|And I Love You So
|Perry Como / Don McClean
|3:19
|4
|Mambo U.K.
|¡Cubanismo! / Jesus Alemany
|5:38
|5
|Super Bad, Super Slick
|James Brown
|4:30
|6
|Secret Agent Man
|Johnny Rivers
|3:08
|7
|Betsy Chases Kit / The First Shot / A Short Ride / Dave Makes a Call / Dave Returns Camera
|Дэвид Ньюман
|4:21
|8
|Cafe Set-Up / Shooting the Cafe / Stealing Renfro's Car / Auditioning the Butts
|Дэвид Ньюман
|3:45
|9
|"Chubby Rain"
|Дэвид Ньюман
|1:03
|10
|Clothing Store / Daisy Rescues Kit
|Дэвид Ньюман
|1:58
|11
|The Observatory
|Дэвид Ньюман
|4:25
|12
|Finale / Fed Ex Delivers
|Дэвид Ньюман
|2:49