Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Фирма Фирма
Киноафиша Фильмы Фирма Музыка из фильма «Фирма» (1993)
The Firm Фирма 1993 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Фирма» (1993)

Вся информация о фильме
The Firm (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Firm (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Dave Grusin, Jimmy Buffett, Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, Dave Samuels, Robben Ford & The Blue Line
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Firm (Main Title) Dave Grusin 3:49
2 Stars On the Water Jimmy Buffett / Rodney Crowell 3:16
3 Mitch & Abby Dave Grusin 2:22
4 M-O-N-E-Y Lyle Lovett 3:17
5 Memphis Stomp Dave Grusin 3:36
6 Never Mind Nanci Griffith / Harlan Howard 3:41
7 Ray's Blues Dave Grusin 4:34
8 Dance Class Dave Samuels / Andy Narell 5:46
9 The Plan Dave Grusin 4:43
10 Blues - The Death of Love & Trust Dave Grusin 3:13
11 Start It Up Robben Ford & The Blue Line / Robben Ford 3:46
12 Mud Island Chase Dave Grusin 3:53
13 How Could You Lose Me? (End Title) Dave Grusin 3:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фирма» (1993) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фирма» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Приложение киноафиши