|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Firm (Main Title)
|Dave Grusin
|3:49
|2
|Stars On the Water
|Jimmy Buffett / Rodney Crowell
|3:16
|3
|Mitch & Abby
|Dave Grusin
|2:22
|4
|M-O-N-E-Y
|Lyle Lovett
|3:17
|5
|Memphis Stomp
|Dave Grusin
|3:36
|6
|Never Mind
|Nanci Griffith / Harlan Howard
|3:41
|7
|Ray's Blues
|Dave Grusin
|4:34
|8
|Dance Class
|Dave Samuels / Andy Narell
|5:46
|9
|The Plan
|Dave Grusin
|4:43
|10
|Blues - The Death of Love & Trust
|Dave Grusin
|3:13
|11
|Start It Up
|Robben Ford & The Blue Line / Robben Ford
|3:46
|12
|Mud Island Chase
|Dave Grusin
|3:53
|13
|How Could You Lose Me? (End Title)
|Dave Grusin
|3:42