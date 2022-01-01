|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title: Ace Ventura - When Nature Calls
|Robert Folk
|3:20
|2
|Ace in Africa
|Robert Folk
|4:12
|3
|Raccoon / Wachutoo Village
|Robert Folk
|3:38
|4
|Epic Stairwell / Ace Meditates
|Robert Folk
|4:48
|5
|Welcome to Africa / Ace to Africa
|Robert Folk
|1:55
|6
|Stealth Ace / The Princess Makes Her Move on Ace
|Robert Folk
|4:06
|7
|The Bat Cave
|Robert Folk
|1:42
|8
|Rhino Hole / Psycho Interrogation / Dart Run / Over the Falls / Gator Fight & Victory
|Robert Folk
|6:05
|9
|Circle of Death
|Robert Folk
|2:27
|10
|It's in the Bone / Poachers Leave Hut
|Robert Folk
|3:10
|11
|Think!" / Out of Body
|Robert Folk
|2:57
|12
|Elephant Escape / Animals Raid Consulate / Cadby's Futile Escape
|Robert Folk
|3:28
|13
|Ace the Agent
|Robert Folk
|3:51
|14
|Alrighty Then Mantra Chant
|Jim Carrey / Robert Folk
|0:54
|15
|Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
|Jim Carrey / Robert Folk
|0:21