Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа
Киноафиша Фильмы Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа Музыка из фильма «Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа» (1995)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа 1995 / США
6.4 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа» (1995)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Original Motion Picture Score)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Original Motion Picture Score) 15 композиций. Robert Folk, Jim Carrey
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title: Ace Ventura - When Nature Calls Robert Folk 3:20
2 Ace in Africa Robert Folk 4:12
3 Raccoon / Wachutoo Village Robert Folk 3:38
4 Epic Stairwell / Ace Meditates Robert Folk 4:48
5 Welcome to Africa / Ace to Africa Robert Folk 1:55
6 Stealth Ace / The Princess Makes Her Move on Ace Robert Folk 4:06
7 The Bat Cave Robert Folk 1:42
8 Rhino Hole / Psycho Interrogation / Dart Run / Over the Falls / Gator Fight & Victory Robert Folk 6:05
9 Circle of Death Robert Folk 2:27
10 It's in the Bone / Poachers Leave Hut Robert Folk 3:10
11 Think!" / Out of Body Robert Folk 2:57
12 Elephant Escape / Animals Raid Consulate / Cadby's Futile Escape Robert Folk 3:28
13 Ace the Agent Robert Folk 3:51
14 Alrighty Then Mantra Chant Jim Carrey / Robert Folk 0:54
15 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jim Carrey / Robert Folk 0:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Эйс Вентура: Когда зовет природа» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
