1 Main Title: Ace Ventura - When Nature Calls Robert Folk 3:20

2 Ace in Africa Robert Folk 4:12

3 Raccoon / Wachutoo Village Robert Folk 3:38

4 Epic Stairwell / Ace Meditates Robert Folk 4:48

5 Welcome to Africa / Ace to Africa Robert Folk 1:55

6 Stealth Ace / The Princess Makes Her Move on Ace Robert Folk 4:06

7 The Bat Cave Robert Folk 1:42

8 Rhino Hole / Psycho Interrogation / Dart Run / Over the Falls / Gator Fight & Victory Robert Folk 6:05

9 Circle of Death Robert Folk 2:27

10 It's in the Bone / Poachers Leave Hut Robert Folk 3:10

11 Think!" / Out of Body Robert Folk 2:57

12 Elephant Escape / Animals Raid Consulate / Cadby's Futile Escape Robert Folk 3:28

13 Ace the Agent Robert Folk 3:51

14 Alrighty Then Mantra Chant Jim Carrey / Robert Folk 0:54