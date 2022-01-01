Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Аладдин» (1992)
Aladdin Аладдин 1992 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из мультфильма «Аладдин» (1992)

Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Bruce Adler, Алан Менкен, Brad Kane, Робин Уильямс, Lea Salonga, Brad Kane, Джонатан Фриман, Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle
Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Japanese Version)
Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Japanese Version) 21 композиция. Shinya Miura, Алан Менкен, Kazutaka Ishii, Koichi Yamadera, Kazutaka Ishii, Kaori Asoh, Akira Takarada, Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Arabian Nights (Soundtrack Version) Bruce Adler 1:19
2 Legend of the Lamp Алан Менкен 1:25
3 One Jump Ahead (Soundtrack Version) Brad Kane 2:22
4 Street Urchins Алан Менкен 1:53
5 One Jump Ahead (Reprise) [Soundtrack Version] Brad Kane 1:01
6 Friend Like Me (Soundtrack Version) Робин Уильямс 2:26
7 To Be Free Алан Менкен 1:39
8 Prince Ali (Soundtrack Version) Робин Уильямс 2:52
9 A Whole New World (Soundtrack Version) Lea Salonga, Brad Kane / Tim Rice 2:41
10 Jafar's Hour Алан Менкен 2:43
11 Prince Ali (Reprise) [Soundtrack Version] Джонатан Фриман 1:08
12 The Ends of the Earth Алан Менкен 1:35
13 The Kiss Алан Менкен 1:51
14 On a Dark Night Алан Менкен 2:56
15 Jasmine Runs Away Алан Менкен 0:47
16 Marketplace Алан Менкен 2:37
17 The Cave of Wonders Алан Менкен 4:58
18 Aladdin's World Алан Менкен 1:52
19 The Battle Алан Менкен 3:40
20 Happy End In Agrabah Алан Менкен 4:15
21 A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme) [Soundtrack Version] Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle 4:10
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Аладдин» (1992) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Аладдин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
