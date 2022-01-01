|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Arabian Nights (Soundtrack Version)
|Bruce Adler
|1:19
|2
|Legend of the Lamp
|Алан Менкен
|1:25
|3
|One Jump Ahead (Soundtrack Version)
|Brad Kane
|2:22
|4
|Street Urchins
|Алан Менкен
|1:53
|5
|One Jump Ahead (Reprise) [Soundtrack Version]
|Brad Kane
|1:01
|6
|Friend Like Me (Soundtrack Version)
|Робин Уильямс
|2:26
|7
|To Be Free
|Алан Менкен
|1:39
|8
|Prince Ali (Soundtrack Version)
|Робин Уильямс
|2:52
|9
|A Whole New World (Soundtrack Version)
|Lea Salonga, Brad Kane / Tim Rice
|2:41
|10
|Jafar's Hour
|Алан Менкен
|2:43
|11
|Prince Ali (Reprise) [Soundtrack Version]
|Джонатан Фриман
|1:08
|12
|The Ends of the Earth
|Алан Менкен
|1:35
|13
|The Kiss
|Алан Менкен
|1:51
|14
|On a Dark Night
|Алан Менкен
|2:56
|15
|Jasmine Runs Away
|Алан Менкен
|0:47
|16
|Marketplace
|Алан Менкен
|2:37
|17
|The Cave of Wonders
|Алан Менкен
|4:58
|18
|Aladdin's World
|Алан Менкен
|1:52
|19
|The Battle
|Алан Менкен
|3:40
|20
|Happy End In Agrabah
|Алан Менкен
|4:15
|21
|A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme) [Soundtrack Version]
|Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle
|4:10