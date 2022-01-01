|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ghostbusters
|Ray Parker Jr.
|4:05
|2
|Cleanin' Up the Town
|The Busboys / Kevin O'Neal
|2:58
|3
|Savin' the Day
|Alessi Brothers
|3:22
|4
|In the Name of Love
|Thompson Twins / Matthew Seligman
|3:18
|5
|I Can Wait Forever
|Air Supply / Jay Graydon
|5:09
|6
|Hot Night
|Laura Branigan / The Doctor
|3:21
|7
|Magic
|Mick Smiley
|4:19
|8
|Main Title Theme (Ghostbusters)
|Элмер Бернстайн
|2:58
|9
|Dana's Theme
|Элмер Бернстайн
|3:30
|10
|Ghostbusters (Instrumental Version)
|Ray Parker Jr.
|4:47