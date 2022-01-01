Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Охотники за привидениями» (1984)
Ghostbusters Охотники за привидениями 1984 / США
8.0 Оцените
54 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Охотники за привидениями» (1984)

Ghostbusters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ghostbusters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Ray Parker Jr., The Busboys, Alessi Brothers, Thompson Twins, Air Supply, Laura Branigan, Mick Smiley, Элмер Бернстайн
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ghostbusters Ray Parker Jr. 4:05
2 Cleanin' Up the Town The Busboys / Kevin O'Neal 2:58
3 Savin' the Day Alessi Brothers 3:22
4 In the Name of Love Thompson Twins / Matthew Seligman 3:18
5 I Can Wait Forever Air Supply / Jay Graydon 5:09
6 Hot Night Laura Branigan / The Doctor 3:21
7 Magic Mick Smiley 4:19
8 Main Title Theme (Ghostbusters) Элмер Бернстайн 2:58
9 Dana's Theme Элмер Бернстайн 3:30
10 Ghostbusters (Instrumental Version) Ray Parker Jr. 4:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Охотники за привидениями» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Охотники за привидениями» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
