Стюарт Литтл Стюарт Литтл
Киноафиша Фильмы Стюарт Литтл Музыка из фильма «Стюарт Литтл» (1999)
Stuart Little Стюарт Литтл 1999 / США
5.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Стюарт Литтл» (1999)

Stuart Little (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stuart Little (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. R Angels, S Club 7, Trisha Yearwood, The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Lou Bega, 702, Brian McKnight, Lyle Lovett, Matt Goss, Colby O'Donis, Debelah Morgan, Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Need To Know R Angels 3:54
2 The Two of Us S Club 7 3:35
3 You're Where I Belong Trisha Yearwood / Diane Warren 4:17
4 If You Can't Rock Me The Brian Setzer Orchestra / Brian Setzer 2:40
5 1+1=2 Lou Bega 4:04
6 He Rules 702 / Ken Ross 3:04
7 Home Brian McKnight 4:22
8 Walking Tall Lyle Lovett / Tim Rice 3:16
9 Lucky Day Matt Goss / Carole Bayer Sager 4:04
10 Mouse in the House Colby O'Donis / Ken Ross 4:35
11 As Long As I Can Dream Debelah Morgan / Diane Warren 4:29
12 The Boat Race Alan Silvestri 5:12
13 I'm Gonna Miss You Alan Silvestri 4:44
14 You're Where I Belong (Remix) Trisha Yearwood / Diane Warren 4:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Стюарт Литтл» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Стюарт Литтл» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
