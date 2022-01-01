|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Need To Know
|R Angels
|3:54
|2
|The Two of Us
|S Club 7
|3:35
|3
|You're Where I Belong
|Trisha Yearwood / Diane Warren
|4:17
|4
|If You Can't Rock Me
|The Brian Setzer Orchestra / Brian Setzer
|2:40
|5
|1+1=2
|Lou Bega
|4:04
|6
|He Rules
|702 / Ken Ross
|3:04
|7
|Home
|Brian McKnight
|4:22
|8
|Walking Tall
|Lyle Lovett / Tim Rice
|3:16
|9
|Lucky Day
|Matt Goss / Carole Bayer Sager
|4:04
|10
|Mouse in the House
|Colby O'Donis / Ken Ross
|4:35
|11
|As Long As I Can Dream
|Debelah Morgan / Diane Warren
|4:29
|12
|The Boat Race
|Alan Silvestri
|5:12
|13
|I'm Gonna Miss You
|Alan Silvestri
|4:44
|14
|You're Where I Belong (Remix)
|Trisha Yearwood / Diane Warren
|4:04