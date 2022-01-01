1 I Need To Know R Angels 3:54

2 The Two of Us S Club 7 3:35

3 You're Where I Belong Trisha Yearwood / Diane Warren 4:17

4 If You Can't Rock Me The Brian Setzer Orchestra / Brian Setzer 2:40

5 1+1=2 Lou Bega 4:04

6 He Rules 702 / Ken Ross 3:04

7 Home Brian McKnight 4:22

8 Walking Tall Lyle Lovett / Tim Rice 3:16

9 Lucky Day Matt Goss / Carole Bayer Sager 4:04

10 Mouse in the House Colby O'Donis / Ken Ross 4:35

11 As Long As I Can Dream Debelah Morgan / Diane Warren 4:29

12 The Boat Race Alan Silvestri 5:12

13 I'm Gonna Miss You Alan Silvestri 4:44