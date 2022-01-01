Оповещения от Киноафиши
Киноафиша Фильмы Бриллианты навсегда Музыка из фильма «Бриллианты навсегда» (1971)
Музыка из фильма «Бриллианты навсегда» (1971)

Diamonds Are Forever (Expanded Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Diamonds Are Forever (Expanded Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 21 композиция. Shirley Bassey, John Barry
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Diamonds Are Forever (Main Title) Shirley Bassey / Don Black 2:53
2 Bond Meets Bambi and Thumper John Barry 3:09
3 Moon Buggy Ride John Barry 4:17
4 Circus, Circus John Barry 2:50
5 Death At the Whyte House John Barry 4:54
6 Diamonds Are Forever John Barry / Don Black 3:45
7 Diamonds Are Forever (Bond and Tiffany) John Barry 3:39
8 Bond Smells a Rat John Barry 1:53
9 Tiffany Case John Barry 3:46
10 007 and Counting John Barry 3:31
11 Q's Trick John Barry 2:26
12 To Hell With Blofeld John Barry 5:09
13 Gunbarrel and Manhunt John Barry 3:12
14 Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd / Bond to Holland John Barry 4:03
15 Peter Franks John Barry 2:55
16 Airport Source / On the Road John Barry 3:01
17 Slumber, Inc. John Barry 2:23
18 The Whyte House John Barry 2:22
19 Plenty, Then Tiffany John Barry 2:27
20 Following the Diamonds John Barry 4:03
21 Additional and Alternate Cues John Barry 9:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бриллианты навсегда» (1971) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бриллианты навсегда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
