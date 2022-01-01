|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Diamonds Are Forever (Main Title)
|Shirley Bassey / Don Black
|2:53
|2
|Bond Meets Bambi and Thumper
|John Barry
|3:09
|3
|Moon Buggy Ride
|John Barry
|4:17
|4
|Circus, Circus
|John Barry
|2:50
|5
|Death At the Whyte House
|John Barry
|4:54
|6
|Diamonds Are Forever
|John Barry / Don Black
|3:45
|7
|Diamonds Are Forever (Bond and Tiffany)
|John Barry
|3:39
|8
|Bond Smells a Rat
|John Barry
|1:53
|9
|Tiffany Case
|John Barry
|3:46
|10
|007 and Counting
|John Barry
|3:31
|11
|Q's Trick
|John Barry
|2:26
|12
|To Hell With Blofeld
|John Barry
|5:09
|13
|Gunbarrel and Manhunt
|John Barry
|3:12
|14
|Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd / Bond to Holland
|John Barry
|4:03
|15
|Peter Franks
|John Barry
|2:55
|16
|Airport Source / On the Road
|John Barry
|3:01
|17
|Slumber, Inc.
|John Barry
|2:23
|18
|The Whyte House
|John Barry
|2:22
|19
|Plenty, Then Tiffany
|John Barry
|2:27
|20
|Following the Diamonds
|John Barry
|4:03
|21
|Additional and Alternate Cues
|John Barry
|9:11