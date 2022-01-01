|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo
|Rick Derringer
|3:45
|2
|Slow Ride
|Foghat / Rod Price
|3:58
|3
|School's Out
|Alice Cooper / Neal Smith
|3:30
|4
|Jim Dandy
|Black Oak Arkansas / Lincoln Chase
|2:43
|5
|Tush
|ZZ Top / Frank Beard
|2:17
|6
|Love Hurts
|Nazareth / Boudleaux Bryant
|3:53
|7
|Stranglehold
|Ted Nugent
|8:24
|8
|Cherry Bomb
|The Runaways / Kim Fowley
|2:20
|9
|Fox On the Run
|The Sweet
|3:26
|10
|Low Rider
|War
|3:13
|11
|Tuesday's Gone
|Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant
|7:33
|12
|Highway Star
|Deep Purple / Roger Glover
|6:08
|13
|Rock and Roll All Night
|Kiss
|2:57
|14
|Paranoid
|Black Sabbath / Tony Iommi
|2:48