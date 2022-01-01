Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Под кайфом в смятении Под кайфом в смятении
Киноафиша Фильмы Под кайфом в смятении Музыка из фильма «Под кайфом в смятении» (1993)
Dazed And Confused Под кайфом в смятении 1993 / США
8.4 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Под кайфом в смятении» (1993)

Dazed and Confused (Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dazed and Confused (Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Rick Derringer, Foghat, Alice Cooper, Black Oak Arkansas, ZZ Top, Nazareth, Ted Nugent, The Runaways, The Sweet, War, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deep Purple, Kiss, Black Sabbath
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo Rick Derringer 3:45
2 Slow Ride Foghat / Rod Price 3:58
3 School's Out Alice Cooper / Neal Smith 3:30
4 Jim Dandy Black Oak Arkansas / Lincoln Chase 2:43
5 Tush ZZ Top / Frank Beard 2:17
6 Love Hurts Nazareth / Boudleaux Bryant 3:53
7 Stranglehold Ted Nugent 8:24
8 Cherry Bomb The Runaways / Kim Fowley 2:20
9 Fox On the Run The Sweet 3:26
10 Low Rider War 3:13
11 Tuesday's Gone Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant 7:33
12 Highway Star Deep Purple / Roger Glover 6:08
13 Rock and Roll All Night Kiss 2:57
14 Paranoid Black Sabbath / Tony Iommi 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Под кайфом в смятении» (1993) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Под кайфом в смятении» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
