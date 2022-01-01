|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prelude and Rooftop
|Bernard Herrmann
|4:44
|2
|Scotty Tails Madeleine (Including Madeleine's First Appearance / Madeleine's Car / The Flower Shop / The Alleyway / The Mission / Mission Organ)
|Bernard Herrmann
|6:19
|3
|Carlotta's Portrait
|Bernard Herrmann
|1:57
|4
|The Bay
|Bernard Herrmann
|2:59
|5
|By the Fireside
|Bernard Herrmann
|2:56
|6
|The Streets
|Bernard Herrmann
|2:25
|7
|The Forest
|Bernard Herrmann
|3:48
|8
|The Beach
|Bernard Herrmann
|3:31
|9
|The Dream
|Bernard Herrmann
|2:46
|10
|Farewell and the Tower
|Bernard Herrmann
|6:58
|11
|The Nightmare and Dawn
|Bernard Herrmann
|3:33
|12
|The Past and the Girl
|Bernard Herrmann
|3:14
|13
|The Letter
|Bernard Herrmann
|4:16
|14
|Goodnight and the Park
|Bernard Herrmann
|3:07
|15
|Scene D'Amour
|Bernard Herrmann
|5:08
|16
|The Necklace, The Return and Finale
|Bernard Herrmann
|7:20