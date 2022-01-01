Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Головокружение Головокружение
Vertigo Головокружение 1958 / США
7.0 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.3
Музыка из фильма «Головокружение» (1958)

Vertigo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Vertigo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Bernard Herrmann
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prelude and Rooftop Bernard Herrmann 4:44
2 Scotty Tails Madeleine (Including Madeleine's First Appearance / Madeleine's Car / The Flower Shop / The Alleyway / The Mission / Mission Organ) Bernard Herrmann 6:19
3 Carlotta's Portrait Bernard Herrmann 1:57
4 The Bay Bernard Herrmann 2:59
5 By the Fireside Bernard Herrmann 2:56
6 The Streets Bernard Herrmann 2:25
7 The Forest Bernard Herrmann 3:48
8 The Beach Bernard Herrmann 3:31
9 The Dream Bernard Herrmann 2:46
10 Farewell and the Tower Bernard Herrmann 6:58
11 The Nightmare and Dawn Bernard Herrmann 3:33
12 The Past and the Girl Bernard Herrmann 3:14
13 The Letter Bernard Herrmann 4:16
14 Goodnight and the Park Bernard Herrmann 3:07
15 Scene D'Amour Bernard Herrmann 5:08
16 The Necklace, The Return and Finale Bernard Herrmann 7:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Головокружение» (1958) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Головокружение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
