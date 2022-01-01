1 Prelude and Rooftop Bernard Herrmann 4:44

2 Scotty Tails Madeleine (Including Madeleine's First Appearance / Madeleine's Car / The Flower Shop / The Alleyway / The Mission / Mission Organ) Bernard Herrmann 6:19

3 Carlotta's Portrait Bernard Herrmann 1:57

4 The Bay Bernard Herrmann 2:59

5 By the Fireside Bernard Herrmann 2:56

6 The Streets Bernard Herrmann 2:25

7 The Forest Bernard Herrmann 3:48

8 The Beach Bernard Herrmann 3:31

9 The Dream Bernard Herrmann 2:46

10 Farewell and the Tower Bernard Herrmann 6:58

11 The Nightmare and Dawn Bernard Herrmann 3:33

12 The Past and the Girl Bernard Herrmann 3:14

13 The Letter Bernard Herrmann 4:16

14 Goodnight and the Park Bernard Herrmann 3:07

15 Scene D'Amour Bernard Herrmann 5:08