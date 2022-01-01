Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Питер Пэн» (1953)
Peter Pan Питер Пэн 1953 / США
7.9 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Питер Пэн» (1953)

Peter Pan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Peter Pan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. The Jud Conlon Chorus, Oliver Wallace, Bobby Driscoll, Кэтрин Бомонт, Paul Collins, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Tommy Luske, Bobby Driscoll, Paul Collins, Кэнди Кандидо, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Кэтрин Бомонт, Bill Thompson, Hans Conried, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Frank Churchill, Jack Lawrence
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title (The Second Star to the Right) / All This Has Happened Before (Soundtrack Version) The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:18
2 The Last Night In the Nursery Oliver Wallace 3:00
3 On the Rooftop / What's a Kiss / Perturbed Pixie Oliver Wallace 4:05
4 You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! (Soundtrack Version) Bobby Driscoll, Кэтрин Бомонт, Paul Collins, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Tommy Luske 4:24
5 A Pirate's Life (Soundtrack Version) The Jud Conlon Chorus 0:30
6 Blast That Peter Pan / A Pirate's Life (Reprise) Oliver Wallace 1:05
7 The Legend of the Croc / Double the Powder and Shorten the Fuse / Follow Tinker Bell Oliver Wallace 4:41
8 Just When I Brought You a Mother / Banished Oliver Wallace 0:52
9 Following the Leader (Soundtrack Version) Bobby Driscoll, Paul Collins 1:43
10 Hide and Sneak / No Let 'Em Go Oliver Wallace 1:15
11 Mermaid Lagoon / Bad Day At Skull Rock Oliver Wallace 4:31
12 Plotting a Pixie's Plight Oliver Wallace 0:54
13 What Made Red Man Red / Tinknapped Кэнди Кандидо, The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:45
14 Rumor Has It / Hangman's Tree Oliver Wallace 2:37
15 Big Chief Flying Eagle / I Had a Mother Once Oliver Wallace 1:28
16 Your Mother and Mine (Soundtrack Version) Кэтрин Бомонт 1:58
17 Good-Bye Peter / Shanghaied Oliver Wallace 0:56
18 Captain Hook Never Breaks a Promise / The Elegant Captain Hook / A Little Surprise / Oh Tink / The Pen or the Plank (Soundtrack Version) Bill Thompson, Hans Conried, The Jud Conlon Chorus 3:20
19 No Splash / Take That / I'm a Codfish! / Crocbait / The Hero of Never Land Oliver Wallace 4:09
20 Home Again / Mermaids, Pirates, and Indians / Finale (You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! (Soundtrack Version) The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:10
21 Never Smile At a Crocodile Frank Churchill, Jack Lawrence 1:44
22 The Boatswain's Song (Demo Version) Oliver Wallace 3:07
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Питер Пэн» (1953) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Питер Пэн» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
