1 Main Title (The Second Star to the Right) / All This Has Happened Before (Soundtrack Version) The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:18

2 The Last Night In the Nursery Oliver Wallace 3:00

3 On the Rooftop / What's a Kiss / Perturbed Pixie Oliver Wallace 4:05

4 You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! (Soundtrack Version) Bobby Driscoll, Кэтрин Бомонт, Paul Collins, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Tommy Luske 4:24

5 A Pirate's Life (Soundtrack Version) The Jud Conlon Chorus 0:30

6 Blast That Peter Pan / A Pirate's Life (Reprise) Oliver Wallace 1:05

7 The Legend of the Croc / Double the Powder and Shorten the Fuse / Follow Tinker Bell Oliver Wallace 4:41

8 Just When I Brought You a Mother / Banished Oliver Wallace 0:52

9 Following the Leader (Soundtrack Version) Bobby Driscoll, Paul Collins 1:43

10 Hide and Sneak / No Let 'Em Go Oliver Wallace 1:15

11 Mermaid Lagoon / Bad Day At Skull Rock Oliver Wallace 4:31

12 Plotting a Pixie's Plight Oliver Wallace 0:54

13 What Made Red Man Red / Tinknapped Кэнди Кандидо, The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:45

14 Rumor Has It / Hangman's Tree Oliver Wallace 2:37

15 Big Chief Flying Eagle / I Had a Mother Once Oliver Wallace 1:28

16 Your Mother and Mine (Soundtrack Version) Кэтрин Бомонт 1:58

17 Good-Bye Peter / Shanghaied Oliver Wallace 0:56

18 Captain Hook Never Breaks a Promise / The Elegant Captain Hook / A Little Surprise / Oh Tink / The Pen or the Plank (Soundtrack Version) Bill Thompson, Hans Conried, The Jud Conlon Chorus 3:20

19 No Splash / Take That / I'm a Codfish! / Crocbait / The Hero of Never Land Oliver Wallace 4:09

20 Home Again / Mermaids, Pirates, and Indians / Finale (You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! (Soundtrack Version) The Jud Conlon Chorus 2:10

21 Never Smile At a Crocodile Frank Churchill, Jack Lawrence 1:44