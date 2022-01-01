|1
|Main Title (The Second Star to the Right) / All This Has Happened Before (Soundtrack Version)
|The Jud Conlon Chorus
|2:18
|2
|The Last Night In the Nursery
|Oliver Wallace
|3:00
|3
|On the Rooftop / What's a Kiss / Perturbed Pixie
|Oliver Wallace
|4:05
|4
|You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! (Soundtrack Version)
|Bobby Driscoll, Кэтрин Бомонт, Paul Collins, The Jud Conlon Chorus, Tommy Luske
|4:24
|5
|A Pirate's Life (Soundtrack Version)
|The Jud Conlon Chorus
|0:30
|6
|Blast That Peter Pan / A Pirate's Life (Reprise)
|Oliver Wallace
|1:05
|7
|The Legend of the Croc / Double the Powder and Shorten the Fuse / Follow Tinker Bell
|Oliver Wallace
|4:41
|8
|Just When I Brought You a Mother / Banished
|Oliver Wallace
|0:52
|9
|Following the Leader (Soundtrack Version)
|Bobby Driscoll, Paul Collins
|1:43
|10
|Hide and Sneak / No Let 'Em Go
|Oliver Wallace
|1:15
|11
|Mermaid Lagoon / Bad Day At Skull Rock
|Oliver Wallace
|4:31
|12
|Plotting a Pixie's Plight
|Oliver Wallace
|0:54
|13
|What Made Red Man Red / Tinknapped
|Кэнди Кандидо, The Jud Conlon Chorus
|2:45
|14
|Rumor Has It / Hangman's Tree
|Oliver Wallace
|2:37
|15
|Big Chief Flying Eagle / I Had a Mother Once
|Oliver Wallace
|1:28
|16
|Your Mother and Mine (Soundtrack Version)
|Кэтрин Бомонт
|1:58
|17
|Good-Bye Peter / Shanghaied
|Oliver Wallace
|0:56
|18
|Captain Hook Never Breaks a Promise / The Elegant Captain Hook / A Little Surprise / Oh Tink / The Pen or the Plank (Soundtrack Version)
|Bill Thompson, Hans Conried, The Jud Conlon Chorus
|3:20
|19
|No Splash / Take That / I'm a Codfish! / Crocbait / The Hero of Never Land
|Oliver Wallace
|4:09
|20
|Home Again / Mermaids, Pirates, and Indians / Finale (You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! (Soundtrack Version)
|The Jud Conlon Chorus
|2:10
|21
|Never Smile At a Crocodile
|Frank Churchill, Jack Lawrence
|1:44
|22
|The Boatswain's Song (Demo Version)
|Oliver Wallace
|3:07