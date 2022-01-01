|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Long Ago...
|Чарлтон Хестон, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен
|0:31
|2
|The Gospel Truth I / Main Titles - Hercules
|Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова, Roz Ryan / David Zippel
|2:26
|3
|The Gospel Truth II
|Roz Ryan, Hercules / David Zippel
|0:59
|4
|The Gospel Truth III
|Сауле Искакова, Ванесса Томас, LaChanze, Cheryl Freeman / David Zippel
|1:06
|5
|Go the Distance
|Roger Bart / Алан Менкен
|3:14
|6
|Oh Mighty Zeus
|Алан Менкен
|0:46
|7
|Go the Distance (Reprise)
|Roger Bart / David Zippel
|0:58
|8
|One Last Hope
|Денни ДеВито / David Zippel
|3:01
|9
|Zero To Hero
|Hercules, Сауле Искакова, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Ванесса Томас, Tawatha Agee / David Zippel
|2:21
|10
|I Won't Say (I'm In Love)
|Susan Egan, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова / David Zippel
|2:20
|11
|A Star Is Born
|Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова, Roz Ryan / David Zippel
|2:04
|12
|Go the Distance
|Michael Bolton / David Zippel
|4:42
|13
|The Big Olive
|Алан Менкен
|1:07
|14
|The Prophecy
|Алан Менкен
|0:54
|15
|Destruction of the Agora
|Алан Менкен
|2:07
|16
|Phil's Island
|Алан Менкен
|2:25
|17
|Rodeo
|Алан Менкен
|0:40
|18
|Speak of the Devil
|Алан Менкен
|1:31
|19
|The Hydra Battle
|Алан Менкен
|3:28
|20
|Meg's Garden
|Алан Менкен
|1:14
|21
|Hercules' Villa
|Алан Менкен
|0:37
|22
|All Time Chump
|Алан Менкен
|0:38
|23
|Cutting the Thread
|Алан Менкен
|3:24
|24
|A True Hero / A Star Is Born
|Hercules, Roz Ryan, Алан Менкен, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова / David Zippel
|5:34