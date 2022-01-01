Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Геркулес» (1997)
Hercules Геркулес 1997 / США
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Геркулес» (1997)

Hercules (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hercules (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Чарлтон Хестон, Алан Менкен, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова, Roz Ryan, Roz Ryan, Hercules, Сауле Искакова, Ванесса Томас, LaChanze, Cheryl Freeman, Roger Bart, Алан Менкен, Денни ДеВито, Hercules, Сауле Искакова, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Ванесса Томас, Tawatha Agee, Susan Egan, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова, Michael Bolton, Hercules, Roz Ryan, Алан Менкен, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Long Ago... Чарлтон Хестон, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 0:31
2 The Gospel Truth I / Main Titles - Hercules Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова, Roz Ryan / David Zippel 2:26
3 The Gospel Truth II Roz Ryan, Hercules / David Zippel 0:59
4 The Gospel Truth III Сауле Искакова, Ванесса Томас, LaChanze, Cheryl Freeman / David Zippel 1:06
5 Go the Distance Roger Bart / Алан Менкен 3:14
6 Oh Mighty Zeus Алан Менкен 0:46
7 Go the Distance (Reprise) Roger Bart / David Zippel 0:58
8 One Last Hope Денни ДеВито / David Zippel 3:01
9 Zero To Hero Hercules, Сауле Искакова, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Ванесса Томас, Tawatha Agee / David Zippel 2:21
10 I Won't Say (I'm In Love) Susan Egan, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова / David Zippel 2:20
11 A Star Is Born Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова, Roz Ryan / David Zippel 2:04
12 Go the Distance Michael Bolton / David Zippel 4:42
13 The Big Olive Алан Менкен 1:07
14 The Prophecy Алан Менкен 0:54
15 Destruction of the Agora Алан Менкен 2:07
16 Phil's Island Алан Менкен 2:25
17 Rodeo Алан Менкен 0:40
18 Speak of the Devil Алан Менкен 1:31
19 The Hydra Battle Алан Менкен 3:28
20 Meg's Garden Алан Менкен 1:14
21 Hercules' Villa Алан Менкен 0:37
22 All Time Chump Алан Менкен 0:38
23 Cutting the Thread Алан Менкен 3:24
24 A True Hero / A Star Is Born Hercules, Roz Ryan, Алан Менкен, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, Ванесса Томас, Сауле Искакова / David Zippel 5:34
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Геркулес» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Геркулес» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
