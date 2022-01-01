Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Заложник
Киноафиша Фильмы Заложник Музыка из фильма «Заложник» (2006)
Gwoemul Заложник 2006 / Корея
7.1 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Заложник» (2006)

Вся информация о фильме
The Host (Original Soundtrack)
The Host (Original Soundtrack) 40 композиций. Byeong Woo Lee
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue: Mighty Han River – The Monster Is Growing Byeong Woo Lee 2:12
2 Sudden Attack In Broad Daylight Byeong Woo Lee 2:12
3 Hand Out of Reach Byeong Woo Lee 1:15
4 The Family Leaves Byeong Woo Lee 0:50
5 Yellow Virus Byeong Woo Lee 1:50
6 Whelk @ Byeong Woo Lee 0:45
7 The Monster's Lair Byeong Woo Lee 0:54
8 Hyun Suh In a Dark Place Byeong Woo Lee 1:30
9 In Praise of the Han River (B4-A3) Byeong Woo Lee 1:50
10 Checkpoint In the Rain Byeong Woo Lee 1:19
11 Hyun Suh! Byeong Woo Lee 2:26
12 A False Shooting Byeong Woo Lee 0:34
13 Starving Brothers Byeong Woo Lee 1:15
14 Starving Monster Byeong Woo Lee 0:40
15 Brother and Sister In the Sewer Byeong Woo Lee 1:55
16 Dawn, Hard Rain and a Bloody Fight Byeong Woo Lee 2:06
17 Wet Newspaper Byeong Woo Lee 2:13
18 Most Wanted Byeong Woo Lee 1:35
19 Non-Taxable Income Byeong Woo Lee 1:11
20 Smart Fugitive Byeong Woo Lee 1:18
21 Faint Message Byeong Woo Lee 0:45
22 Turtle Byeong Woo Lee 0:58
23 Running Lonely (Version 1) Byeong Woo Lee 1:35
24 A New Family (Version 1) Byeong Woo Lee 1:41
25 No Virus Byeong Woo Lee 1:40
26 Over Wonhyo Bridge Byeong Woo Lee 1:27
27 Girl, Run! Byeong Woo Lee 0:26
28 Scream Byeong Woo Lee 0:38
29 Unreachable Hand Byeong Woo Lee 1:13
30 Agent Yellow Byeong Woo Lee 2:22
31 Can't Let Go of the Hand Byeong Woo Lee 0:55
32 Reunion Byeong Woo Lee 2:20
33 A Single Molotov Cocktail Byeong Woo Lee 1:42
34 The Expert Archer Byeong Woo Lee 0:50
35 A New Family (Version 2) Byeong Woo Lee 2:04
36 In Praise of the Han River (Trumpet Version) Byeong Woo Lee 1:15
37 Abandoned Song Byeong Woo Lee 2:38
38 Little Hut In Snow Byeong Woo Lee 2:51
39 In Praise of the Han River (Vocal) Byeong Woo Lee 3:04
40 Running Lonely (Version 2) Byeong Woo Lee 4:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Заложник» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Заложник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши