1 Life Goes On / Dance of the Cells John Ottman 3:47

2 Escape With Ollie / Basement John Ottman 3:31

3 All Aboard John Ottman 2:15

4 Mid-Transformation John Ottman 3:49

5 Subway / Blending In John Ottman 4:05

6 Census Taker / Search On a Whim John Ottman 2:32

7 Carol and Ben Plot John Ottman 3:36

8 Warning Wendy / Taster's Choice John Ottman 1:45

9 Hit and Sit / Dropping Off Ollie John Ottman 2:04

10 Under the Microscope / Call For Help John Ottman 1:50

11 Trick Or Treat / Bad Boy John Ottman 1:52

12 Family Bliss / It's a Pickle John Ottman 2:34

13 Carol's Wild Ride John Ottman 3:24

14 I Need You / I Already Slept John Ottman 2:41

15 Falling Asleep / We Touched It John Ottman 3:49

16 Wake Up! / A Better World? John Ottman 3:32