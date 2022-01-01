Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Invasion Вторжение 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Вторжение» (2007)

The Invasion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Invasion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. John Ottman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Life Goes On / Dance of the Cells John Ottman 3:47
2 Escape With Ollie / Basement John Ottman 3:31
3 All Aboard John Ottman 2:15
4 Mid-Transformation John Ottman 3:49
5 Subway / Blending In John Ottman 4:05
6 Census Taker / Search On a Whim John Ottman 2:32
7 Carol and Ben Plot John Ottman 3:36
8 Warning Wendy / Taster's Choice John Ottman 1:45
9 Hit and Sit / Dropping Off Ollie John Ottman 2:04
10 Under the Microscope / Call For Help John Ottman 1:50
11 Trick Or Treat / Bad Boy John Ottman 1:52
12 Family Bliss / It's a Pickle John Ottman 2:34
13 Carol's Wild Ride John Ottman 3:24
14 I Need You / I Already Slept John Ottman 2:41
15 Falling Asleep / We Touched It John Ottman 3:49
16 Wake Up! / A Better World? John Ottman 3:32
17 Final Escape John Ottman 1:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Вторжение» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Вторжение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
