|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Life Goes On / Dance of the Cells
|John Ottman
|3:47
|2
|Escape With Ollie / Basement
|John Ottman
|3:31
|3
|All Aboard
|John Ottman
|2:15
|4
|Mid-Transformation
|John Ottman
|3:49
|5
|Subway / Blending In
|John Ottman
|4:05
|6
|Census Taker / Search On a Whim
|John Ottman
|2:32
|7
|Carol and Ben Plot
|John Ottman
|3:36
|8
|Warning Wendy / Taster's Choice
|John Ottman
|1:45
|9
|Hit and Sit / Dropping Off Ollie
|John Ottman
|2:04
|10
|Under the Microscope / Call For Help
|John Ottman
|1:50
|11
|Trick Or Treat / Bad Boy
|John Ottman
|1:52
|12
|Family Bliss / It's a Pickle
|John Ottman
|2:34
|13
|Carol's Wild Ride
|John Ottman
|3:24
|14
|I Need You / I Already Slept
|John Ottman
|2:41
|15
|Falling Asleep / We Touched It
|John Ottman
|3:49
|16
|Wake Up! / A Better World?
|John Ottman
|3:32
|17
|Final Escape
|John Ottman
|1:58