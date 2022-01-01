|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Family Theme Waltz
|Sondre Lerche
|0:50
|2
|To Be Surprised
|Sondre Lerche
|4:21
|3
|I'll Be OK
|Sondre Lerche
|3:40
|4
|Dan and Marie Picking Hum
|Sondre Lerche
|0:56
|5
|My Hands Are Shaking
|Sondre Lerche
|3:01
|6
|Dan In Real Life
|Sondre Lerche
|1:31
|7
|Hell No
|Sondre Lerche, Регина Спектор
|3:46
|8
|Family Theme
|Sondre Lerche
|1:50
|9
|Fever
|A Fine Frenzy
|3:27
|10
|Airport Taxi Reception
|Sondre Lerche, The Faces Down
|2:27
|11
|Dan and Marie Melody
|Sondre Lerche
|0:56
|12
|Human Hands
|Sondre Lerche
|2:36
|13
|I'll Be OK (Instrumental Reprise)
|Sondre Lerche
|3:40
|14
|Let My Love Open the Door
|Sondre Lerche
|2:27
|15
|Dan and Marie Finale Theme
|Sondre Lerche
|2:05
|16
|Modern Nature
|Sondre Lerche
|3:37
|17
|Ruthie Pigface Draper
|Cast
|2:07