Влюбиться в невесту брата
Музыка из фильма «Влюбиться в невесту брата» (2007)
Dan in Real Life Влюбиться в невесту брата 2007 / США
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Влюбиться в невесту брата» (2007)

Dan In Real Life (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dan In Real Life (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Sondre Lerche, Sondre Lerche, Регина Спектор, A Fine Frenzy, Sondre Lerche, The Faces Down, Cast
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Family Theme Waltz Sondre Lerche 0:50
2 To Be Surprised Sondre Lerche 4:21
3 I'll Be OK Sondre Lerche 3:40
4 Dan and Marie Picking Hum Sondre Lerche 0:56
5 My Hands Are Shaking Sondre Lerche 3:01
6 Dan In Real Life Sondre Lerche 1:31
7 Hell No Sondre Lerche, Регина Спектор 3:46
8 Family Theme Sondre Lerche 1:50
9 Fever A Fine Frenzy 3:27
10 Airport Taxi Reception Sondre Lerche, The Faces Down 2:27
11 Dan and Marie Melody Sondre Lerche 0:56
12 Human Hands Sondre Lerche 2:36
13 I'll Be OK (Instrumental Reprise) Sondre Lerche 3:40
14 Let My Love Open the Door Sondre Lerche 2:27
15 Dan and Marie Finale Theme Sondre Lerche 2:05
16 Modern Nature Sondre Lerche 3:37
17 Ruthie Pigface Draper Cast 2:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Влюбиться в невесту брата» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Влюбиться в невесту брата» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
