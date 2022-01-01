|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Flock: Titles
|Guy Farley
|5:23
|2
|Viola's Story
|Guy Farley
|1:29
|3
|Errol Paranoia
|Guy Farley
|1:28
|4
|Edmund Predator
|Guy Farley
|4:08
|5
|Beatrice Belle
|Guy Farley
|1:19
|6
|The Abduction of Harriet
|Guy Farley
|1:28
|7
|Usual Suspects
|Guy Farley
|1:42
|8
|The Den
|Guy Farley
|4:11
|9
|Scene of the Crime
|Guy Farley
|2:33
|10
|People Are Lies
|Guy Farley
|2:03
|11
|Gunpoint
|Guy Farley
|2:09
|12
|Harriet Captive
|Guy Farley
|1:37
|13
|Another Missing Girl
|Guy Farley
|1:14
|14
|Viola's Apartment
|Guy Farley
|1:29
|15
|Alison to Work
|Guy Farley
|1:41
|16
|Midnight Meet
|Guy Farley
|1:30
|17
|The Farm
|Guy Farley
|2:57
|18
|Wolf Attack
|Guy Farley
|1:50
|19
|Trailer Park
|Guy Farley
|4:07
|20
|Out of Control
|Guy Farley
|1:10
|21
|Harriet's Home
|Guy Farley
|1:53
|22
|Official Departure
|Guy Farley
|0:46
|23
|Alison's Destiny
|Guy Farley
|3:11