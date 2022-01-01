Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Братья Соломон Братья Соломон
Киноафиша Фильмы Братья Соломон Музыка из фильма «Братья Соломон» (2007)
The Brothers Solomon Братья Соломон 2007 / США
4.4 Оцените
12 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Братья Соломон» (2007)

Вся информация о фильме
The Brothers Solomon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Brothers Solomon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 37 композиций. The Flaming Lips, The Magic Numbers, John Parr, Ann Wilson, Mike Reno, John Swihart
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song The Flaming Lips 4:56
2 Mornings Eleven The Magic Numbers 5:31
3 St. Elmo's Fire (Acoustic) John Parr 5:23
4 Almost Paradise Ann Wilson, Mike Reno 3:31
5 Bull Headed Brother John Swihart 1:28
6 The Negotiator John Swihart 0:40
7 Baby Toss John Swihart 0:11
8 Fire Escape John Swihart 0:37
9 Baby-Proof Apartment John Swihart 0:33
10 Lamaze Class John Swihart 0:41
11 To Jeannine's John Swihart 0:23
12 Sofa Talk John Swihart 0:23
13 Losers John Swihart 0:19
14 Dad Flashback John Swihart 0:58
15 Dead Bird & Popcorn John Swihart 0:27
16 Delivery John Swihart 0:40
17 Find That Baby John Swihart 0:23
18 First Trimester John Swihart 0:06
19 Grandson John Swihart 0:50
20 How Long John Swihart 0:25
21 I'll Tell You Tomorrow John Swihart 0:29
22 Jeannine's Right Behind You John Swihart 0:57
23 John Storms Out John Swihart 0:46
24 Let's Do This John Swihart 0:42
25 My Father's Dying John Swihart 0:42
26 Ode to Fish John Swihart 0:49
27 Of Course John Swihart 0:31
28 Oh My God John Swihart 0:41
29 Proud John Swihart 0:41
30 Racing to Meet Janine John Swihart 0:11
31 Second Trimester John Swihart 0:06
32 Sky Writing John Swihart 4:30
33 Sleeping Bags John Swihart 0:28
34 Tara Flush John Swihart 0:36
35 To the Vid Store John Swihart 0:30
36 You Get a Baby John Swihart 0:20
37 Your New Grandson John Swihart 0:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Братья Соломон» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Братья Соломон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Приложение киноафиши