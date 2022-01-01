|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song
|The Flaming Lips
|4:56
|2
|Mornings Eleven
|The Magic Numbers
|5:31
|3
|St. Elmo's Fire (Acoustic)
|John Parr
|5:23
|4
|Almost Paradise
|Ann Wilson, Mike Reno
|3:31
|5
|Bull Headed Brother
|John Swihart
|1:28
|6
|The Negotiator
|John Swihart
|0:40
|7
|Baby Toss
|John Swihart
|0:11
|8
|Fire Escape
|John Swihart
|0:37
|9
|Baby-Proof Apartment
|John Swihart
|0:33
|10
|Lamaze Class
|John Swihart
|0:41
|11
|To Jeannine's
|John Swihart
|0:23
|12
|Sofa Talk
|John Swihart
|0:23
|13
|Losers
|John Swihart
|0:19
|14
|Dad Flashback
|John Swihart
|0:58
|15
|Dead Bird & Popcorn
|John Swihart
|0:27
|16
|Delivery
|John Swihart
|0:40
|17
|Find That Baby
|John Swihart
|0:23
|18
|First Trimester
|John Swihart
|0:06
|19
|Grandson
|John Swihart
|0:50
|20
|How Long
|John Swihart
|0:25
|21
|I'll Tell You Tomorrow
|John Swihart
|0:29
|22
|Jeannine's Right Behind You
|John Swihart
|0:57
|23
|John Storms Out
|John Swihart
|0:46
|24
|Let's Do This
|John Swihart
|0:42
|25
|My Father's Dying
|John Swihart
|0:42
|26
|Ode to Fish
|John Swihart
|0:49
|27
|Of Course
|John Swihart
|0:31
|28
|Oh My God
|John Swihart
|0:41
|29
|Proud
|John Swihart
|0:41
|30
|Racing to Meet Janine
|John Swihart
|0:11
|31
|Second Trimester
|John Swihart
|0:06
|32
|Sky Writing
|John Swihart
|4:30
|33
|Sleeping Bags
|John Swihart
|0:28
|34
|Tara Flush
|John Swihart
|0:36
|35
|To the Vid Store
|John Swihart
|0:30
|36
|You Get a Baby
|John Swihart
|0:20
|37
|Your New Grandson
|John Swihart
|0:20