1 Learning What Has Happened to Charlie Рольф Кент 1:45

2 Alan's Parents Рольф Кент 1:25

3 Disturbed By Questions Рольф Кент 1:01

4 Can He Come Out? Рольф Кент 1:52

5 Coffee In Grand Central Station Рольф Кент 1:43

6 The Loss of a Father Рольф Кент 2:15

7 Remar's Scent Рольф Кент 1:15

8 Alan Recognises.../Breakfast Alone With the Family Рольф Кент 2:10

9 The Desire to Help Рольф Кент 0:55

10 Taxi Stand-Off Рольф Кент 2:52

11 Evaluation Рольф Кент 1:29

12 There's Going to Be a Hearing/I Hated Kitchen Talk Рольф Кент 2:55

13 Playing Collossus Рольф Кент 1:15

14 So Broken Рольф Кент 1:53

15 New Life Рольф Кент 3:30

16 Alan Opens Up Рольф Кент 1:16

17 Pictures In Court Рольф Кент 2:34

18 Charlie's Theme Рольф Кент 2:13

19 Remar's Theme Рольф Кент 2:48

20 Alan and Charlie Рольф Кент 2:15