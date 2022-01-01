|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Learning What Has Happened to Charlie
|Рольф Кент
|1:45
|2
|Alan's Parents
|Рольф Кент
|1:25
|3
|Disturbed By Questions
|Рольф Кент
|1:01
|4
|Can He Come Out?
|Рольф Кент
|1:52
|5
|Coffee In Grand Central Station
|Рольф Кент
|1:43
|6
|The Loss of a Father
|Рольф Кент
|2:15
|7
|Remar's Scent
|Рольф Кент
|1:15
|8
|Alan Recognises.../Breakfast Alone With the Family
|Рольф Кент
|2:10
|9
|The Desire to Help
|Рольф Кент
|0:55
|10
|Taxi Stand-Off
|Рольф Кент
|2:52
|11
|Evaluation
|Рольф Кент
|1:29
|12
|There's Going to Be a Hearing/I Hated Kitchen Talk
|Рольф Кент
|2:55
|13
|Playing Collossus
|Рольф Кент
|1:15
|14
|So Broken
|Рольф Кент
|1:53
|15
|New Life
|Рольф Кент
|3:30
|16
|Alan Opens Up
|Рольф Кент
|1:16
|17
|Pictures In Court
|Рольф Кент
|2:34
|18
|Charlie's Theme
|Рольф Кент
|2:13
|19
|Remar's Theme
|Рольф Кент
|2:48
|20
|Alan and Charlie
|Рольф Кент
|2:15
|21
|A Lonely Life
|Рольф Кент
|2:57