|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Standing In the Safety Zone
|The Fairfield Four
|2:42
|2
|It's Goin' Down
|Yung Joc
|4:04
|3
|You Did (feat. The Designated Hitters)
|Kate Joy Earl
|2:26
|4
|I Only Want to Be With You
|Dusty Springfield
|2:37
|5
|Milkshake
|Kelis
|3:05
|6
|Shoppin' for Clothes
|The Coasters
|2:58
|7
|Walk It Out
|Unk
|2:55
|8
|Looking for You
|Kirk Franklin
|4:07
|9
|Sweet Honey
|Slightly Stoopid
|3:52
|10
|The Hands of Time
|Perfect Circle
|6:20
|11
|Young Norbit
|Дэвид Ньюман
|3:34
|12
|Queen of Whores
|Дэвид Ньюман
|0:46
|13
|Kate Returns / Tuesday, Tuesday
|Дэвид Ньюман
|3:25
|14
|Norbit Sneaks Out
|Дэвид Ньюман
|0:33
|15
|Rasputia's Fury
|Дэвид Ньюман
|1:45
|16
|Norbit and Kate
|Дэвид Ньюман
|0:55