Уловки Норбита Уловки Норбита
Музыка из фильма «Уловки Норбита» (2007)
Norbit Уловки Норбита 2007 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 4.1
Музыка из фильма «Уловки Норбита» (2007)

Norbit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Norbit (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. The Fairfield Four, Yung Joc, Kate Joy Earl, Dusty Springfield, Kelis, The Coasters, Unk, Kirk Franklin, Slightly Stoopid, Perfect Circle, Дэвид Ньюман
1 Standing In the Safety Zone The Fairfield Four 2:42
2 It's Goin' Down Yung Joc 4:04
3 You Did (feat. The Designated Hitters) Kate Joy Earl 2:26
4 I Only Want to Be With You Dusty Springfield 2:37
5 Milkshake Kelis 3:05
6 Shoppin' for Clothes The Coasters 2:58
7 Walk It Out Unk 2:55
8 Looking for You Kirk Franklin 4:07
9 Sweet Honey Slightly Stoopid 3:52
10 The Hands of Time Perfect Circle 6:20
11 Young Norbit Дэвид Ньюман 3:34
12 Queen of Whores Дэвид Ньюман 0:46
13 Kate Returns / Tuesday, Tuesday Дэвид Ньюман 3:25
14 Norbit Sneaks Out Дэвид Ньюман 0:33
15 Rasputia's Fury Дэвид Ньюман 1:45
16 Norbit and Kate Дэвид Ньюман 0:55
