|1
|Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): I. Scene - Swan Theme
|Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|3:03
|2
|Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): II. Valse In A
|Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|6:49
|3
|Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): III. Danse Des Petits Cygnes
|Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|1:27
|4
|Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): IV. Scene
|Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|6:22
|5
|Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): V. Danse Hongroise (Czardas)
|Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|3:18
|6
|Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): VI. Scène Finale.
|Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|4:15
|7
|Annen-Polka Opus 117
|Vienna Strauss Orchestra, Joseph Francek / Иоганн Штраус
|3:03
|8
|Tritsch-Tratsch Polka Opus 214
|Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper, Jascha Horenstein / Иоганн Штраус
|2:37
|9
|Miami Beach Rhumba
|Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra
|2:38
|10
|Gayaneh: Sabre Dance
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, Stanley Black / Арам Хачатурян
|2:28
|11
|Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: I. Morning Mood
|Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ
|4:07
|12
|Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Aase's Death
|Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ
|4:32
|13
|Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: III. Anitra's Dance
|Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ
|3:19
|14
|Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: IV. In the Hall of the Mountain King
|Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ
|2:10
|15
|Nutcracker Suite: No. 7 Scene
|Deutsches Sinfonie-Orchester, Berlin, Peter Wohlert / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|3:36
|16
|Adiós Muchachos
|Lester Lanin and His Orchestra
|1:56
|17
|Recado
|Lester Lanin and His Orchestra / Luiz Antonio
|2:10
|18
|Dengozo
|Lester Lanin and His Orchestra / Ernesto Nazareth
|1:49