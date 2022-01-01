Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Сенсация» (2006)
Scoop Сенсация 2006 / США / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Сенсация» (2006)

Scoop (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Scoop (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke, Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke, Vienna Strauss Orchestra, Joseph Francek, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper, Jascha Horenstein, Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, Stanley Black, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян, Deutsches Sinfonie-Orchester, Berlin, Peter Wohlert, Lester Lanin and His Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): I. Scene - Swan Theme Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 3:03
2 Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): II. Valse In A Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 6:49
3 Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): III. Danse Des Petits Cygnes Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 1:27
4 Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): IV. Scene Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 6:22
5 Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): V. Danse Hongroise (Czardas) Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Leon Spierer, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 3:18
6 Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Suite): VI. Scène Finale. Leon Spierer, Мстислав Ростропович, Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Eberhard Finke / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 4:15
7 Annen-Polka Opus 117 Vienna Strauss Orchestra, Joseph Francek / Иоганн Штраус 3:03
8 Tritsch-Tratsch Polka Opus 214 Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper, Jascha Horenstein / Иоганн Штраус 2:37
9 Miami Beach Rhumba Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra 2:38
10 Gayaneh: Sabre Dance Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, Stanley Black / Арам Хачатурян 2:28
11 Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: I. Morning Mood Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ 4:07
12 Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Aase's Death Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ 4:32
13 Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: III. Anitra's Dance Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ 3:19
14 Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1, Op. 46: IV. In the Hall of the Mountain King Берлинский филармонический оркестр, Герберт фон Караян / Эдвард Григ 2:10
15 Nutcracker Suite: No. 7 Scene Deutsches Sinfonie-Orchester, Berlin, Peter Wohlert / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 3:36
16 Adiós Muchachos Lester Lanin and His Orchestra 1:56
17 Recado Lester Lanin and His Orchestra / Luiz Antonio 2:10
18 Dengozo Lester Lanin and His Orchestra / Ernesto Nazareth 1:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сенсация» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сенсация» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
