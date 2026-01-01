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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dexter Awards

"Dexter" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Fiction
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a One-Hour Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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