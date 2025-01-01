Dexter Morganbut it needs to be right, for both of us, or it won't be right for either of us. I don't want that. Do you?
Rita BennettNo. You know, I can't believe I found the one good truly decent man left on the planet.
Dexter MorganHow many more bodies would there have been had I not gotten to those killers? I didn't want to save lives, but save lives I did. Motivation aside, I think Harry and Lundy would agree on this one.
Sergeant James Doakes[Dexter is about to hit Doakes with a flashlight] Go ahead. Try it. I've been waiting.
Debra MorganAlright, get this. Lieutenant's looking for that refrigerated truck in every swamp, glade and chop shop from here to the Keys. The way I see it, that whack-job truck driver threw a severed head at your car. It's not as if he's shy.
Dexter MorganYou think he's hiding the truck in plain sight, wanting it to be found?