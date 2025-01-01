Menu
Dexter Quotes

Dexter quotes

Dexter Morgan I've lived in darkness a long time. Over the years my eyes adjusted, until the dark became my world and I could see.
[repeated line]
Sergeant James Doakes Surprise, motherfucker.
[repeated line]
Dexter Morgan [thinking] Tonight's the night.
Vince Masuka The fucking Bay Harbor Butcher is butchering up my online social life!
[Masuka leaves the room]
Dexter Morgan Sorry.
Dexter Morgan [voiceover] People fake a lot of human interactions, but I feel like I fake them all, and I fake them very well. That's my burden, I guess.
Dexter Morgan Harry and Dorris Morgan did a wonderful job raising me. But they're both dead now. I didn't kill them, honest.
Debra Morgan Bathroom's all yours.
Dexter Morgan Eh, kind of always was.
Debra Morgan Why is it we never talk brother/sister stuff?
Dexter Morgan Our dad was a cop, you're a cop, I work for the cops... for us, this *is* brother/sister stuff.
Vince Masuka Say it.
Dexter Morgan ...You're my daddy?
Vince Masuka Sounds weird when you say it.
Dexter Morgan [voiceover] Harry was a great cop here in Miami. He taught me how to think like one; he taught me how to cover my tracks. I'm a very neat monster.
Dexter Morgan Tonight's the night, and it's gonna happen again and again and again. Has to happen...
Dexter Morgan [as victim averts his eyes from dead bodies] Look! Or I will cut your eyelids right off your face.
Harry Morgan Remember this forever: you are my son, you are not alone, and you are loved.
Dexter Morgan We have an elephant in the room, and its name is Sex.
Rita Bennett [laughs weakly] Tell me about it.
Dexter Morgan Hey, as far as I'm concerned, it can just stay in the corner and mind its own damn business.
Rita Bennett [softly] Easier said than done.
Dexter Morgan Yeah,
[gently brushes her hair back]
Dexter Morgan but it needs to be right, for both of us, or it won't be right for either of us. I don't want that. Do you?
Rita Bennett No. You know, I can't believe I found the one good truly decent man left on the planet.
Dexter Morgan How many more bodies would there have been had I not gotten to those killers? I didn't want to save lives, but save lives I did. Motivation aside, I think Harry and Lundy would agree on this one.
Sergeant James Doakes [Dexter is about to hit Doakes with a flashlight] Go ahead. Try it. I've been waiting.
Dexter Morgan This neighborhood?
[shines the flashlight on himself]
Dexter Morgan It's full of crazies. I'd lock my doors.
Dexter Morgan [Dexter throws Roger into the back of the mini-van] You were right about the ample cargo space.
Special Agent Frank Lundy Suit up if you're gonna touch it.
Dexter Morgan Oh! No, I'm just dropping off some x-rays. I'm Dexter Morgan...
Special Agent Frank Lundy I know who you are.
Dexter Morgan Doakes thinks he knows my secrets. But he only needs to look at this - my body of work - to know the real me.
Dexter Morgan It's strange to have a creation out there. A deeply-mutated version of yourself, running loose and screwing everything up. I wonder if this is how parents feel?
Dexter Morgan So what's up, hot shot?
Debra Morgan Alright, get this. Lieutenant's looking for that refrigerated truck in every swamp, glade and chop shop from here to the Keys. The way I see it, that whack-job truck driver threw a severed head at your car. It's not as if he's shy.
Dexter Morgan You think he's hiding the truck in plain sight, wanting it to be found?
[repeated line]
Dexter Morgan [voiceover] It's over.
