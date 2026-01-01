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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dexter Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Dexter"

Music from "Dexter" All info
Dexter (Soundtrack from the TV Series)
Dexter (Soundtrack from the TV Series) 30 tracks. Рольф Кент, Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall, Benny Moré, Kinky, Raw Artistic Soul, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall, Ray Armando, Mambo All Stars, Andy Williams, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht, Jon Licht, Jon Licht and Daniel Licht
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Dexter, Season 4 (Music from the Original Series)
Dexter, Season 4 (Music from the Original Series) 27 tracks. Рольф Кент, Frankie Avalon, Brandi Shearer, David Bowie, Culture Club, The Latin Brothers, Bobi Cespedes, Luis Alberto, Bobby Mattos, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Daniel Licht
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Dexter 8 (Music from the Showtime Original Series)
Dexter 8 (Music from the Showtime Original Series) 25 tracks. Рольф Кент, Cass Elliot, David Poe, Daniel Licht, Jon Licht
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Dexter - Season 7 (Music from the Original Series)
Dexter - Season 7 (Music from the Original Series) 24 tracks. Рольф Кент, Stan Getz, João Gilberto, The Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Patato, The Latin Soul Syndicate, K'luba, Sonya Belousova, Daniel Licht
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Dexter Season 6 (Music from the Showtime Original Series)
Dexter Season 6 (Music from the Showtime Original Series) 23 tracks. Рольф Кент, Milenio Flow, Eric Burdon, War, Iggy & The Stooges, The Ice Truckers, Daniel Licht
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Dexter, Seasons 2 & 3 (Original Score from the Original Series)
Dexter, Seasons 2 & 3 (Original Score from the Original Series) 22 tracks. Daniel Licht
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Title Artist Time
1 Dexter Main Title Рольф Кент 1:42
2 Tonight's the Night Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht 1:11
3 Conoci la Paz Benny Moré 3:05
4 Uruapan Breaks Kinky 2:23
5 Flores para Ti (feat. Rafael Cortez) Raw Artistic Soul 5:19
6 Blood Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht 1:02
7 Con Mi Guaguanco Ray Armando 7:14
8 Perfidia Mambo All Stars / Alberto Dominguez 2:39
9 Sometimes I Wonder Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht 0:33
10 Born Free Andy Williams / John Barry 2:27
11 Dexter Main Title (Remix) Kinky / Рольф Кент 1:41
12 Escalation Daniel Licht 2:11
13 Shipyard Daniel Licht 2:06
14 Deborah Loves Rudy / The House Daniel Licht 3:12
15 I Can't Kill Daniel Licht 2:24
16 Voodoo Jailtime Daniel Licht 3:01
17 New Legs Daniel Licht 2:02
18 Photo Albums Daniel Licht 3:25
19 Courting the Night Daniel Licht 1:24
20 Hide Your Tears Daniel Licht 1:38
21 Wink Daniel Licht 2:10
22 Astor's Birthday Party Daniel Licht 2:02
23 Epilogue / Bloodroom Daniel Licht 3:46
24 Blood Theme Daniel Licht 2:26
25 Die This Way Daniel Licht, Jon Licht, Jon Licht and Daniel Licht / Jon Licht 3:57
26 Fight or Flight (Season 1 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 1:19
27 Nowhere to Hide (Season 1 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 1:45
28 The Icetruck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 1:44
29 The Fortune (Season 2 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 2:58
30 Second Season Suite (Season 2 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 2:01
Listen to songs from "Dexter" (2006) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Dexter" in different languages are free for listening online.
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