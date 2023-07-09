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Manny Coto
Manny Coto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manny Coto
Manny Coto
Manny Coto
Date of Birth
10 June 1961
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
9 July 2023
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.8
Dexter
(2006)
8.3
24
(2001)
8.0
The Exorcist
(2016)
Filmography
6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror
2021, USA
6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
8
The Exorcist
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2016, USA
7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
8.8
Dexter
Drama, Crime, Detective
2006, USA
7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
8.3
24
Drama, Action, Thriller
2001, USA
5.9
Zenon: The Zequel
Zenon: The Zequel
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2001, USA / New Zealand
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