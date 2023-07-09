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Manny Coto
Manny Coto Manny Coto
Kinoafisha Persons Manny Coto

Manny Coto

Manny Coto

Date of Birth
10 June 1961
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
9 July 2023
Occupation
Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Dexter 8.8
Dexter (2006)
24 8.3
24 (2001)
The Exorcist 8.0
The Exorcist (2016)

Filmography

American Horror Stories 6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror 2021, USA
Next 6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
The Exorcist 8
The Exorcist
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2016, USA
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Dexter 8.8
Dexter
Drama, Crime, Detective 2006, USA
Star Trek: Enterprise 7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
24 8.3
24
Drama, Action, Thriller 2001, USA
Zenon: The Zequel 5.9
Zenon: The Zequel Zenon: The Zequel
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2001, USA / New Zealand
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