Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Sci-Fi 2021

Rating of films in the Sci-Fi genre of 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
1 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Dune 8.0
2 Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Free Guy 7.8
3 Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
Black Widow 7.3
4 Black Widow
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.3
5 Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2021, USA
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7.2
6 Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
The Suicide Squad 7.2
7 The Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Eternals 7.1
8 Eternals
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
Godzilla vs. Kong 7.0
9 Godzilla vs. Kong
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2021, USA
Reminiscence 6.8
10 Reminiscence
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Romantic 2021, USA
Couple from the Future 6.7
11 Couple from the Future
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2021, Russia
Mortal Kombat 6.7
12 Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Oxygen 6.4
13 Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
Chaos Walking 6.3
14 Chaos Walking
Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 5.9
15 Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
The Matrix Resurrections 5.7
16 The Matrix Resurrections
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
Space Jam: A New Legacy 5.6
17 Space Jam: A New Legacy
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
