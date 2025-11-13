Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Biography 2023

Rating of films in the Biography genre of 2023

Suga: Road to D-Day 8.7
1 Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Rate
Oppenheimer 8.7
2 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
One Life 8.2
3 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Rate
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
4 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Rate
Sound of Freedom 8.0
5 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
The Promised Land 7.6
6 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Rate
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
7 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Rate
BlackBerry 7.5
8 BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
Rate
Povelitel vetra 7.4
9 Povelitel vetra
Biography 2023, Russia
Rate
Dumb Money 7.1
10 Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Ferrari 7.1
11 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Rate
Priscilla 7.0
12 Priscilla
Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Napoleon 6.9
13 Napoleon
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Spinning Gold 6.7
14 Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
Rate
Golda 6.4
15 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
Rate
