Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ray Romano Awards

Awards and nominations of Ray Romano

Ray Romano
Awards and nominations of Ray Romano
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more