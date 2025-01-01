Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ray Romano
Ray Romano
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ray Romano
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
