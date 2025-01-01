Menu
Christine Baranski
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christine Baranski
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
