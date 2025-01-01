Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Sidney Poitier Awards

Awards and nominations of Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier
Awards and nominations of Sidney Poitier
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959 Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967 BAFTA Awards 1967
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962 BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1963 Berlin International Film Festival 1963
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1958 Berlin International Film Festival 1958
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more