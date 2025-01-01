Sidney Poitier

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1963
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1958
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
