Patricia Arquette
Awards
Awards and nominations of Patricia Arquette
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Patricia Arquette
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
