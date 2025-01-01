Menu
Awards and nominations of Katharine Hepburn
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1934
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1980
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
