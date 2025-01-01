Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Barbra Streisand
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barbra Streisand
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Director
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Winner
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1965
Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Outstanding Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music Special
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program
Nominee
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Life Achievement Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree