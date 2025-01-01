Menu
Christina Applegate
Awards
Christina Applegate
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christina Applegate
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
