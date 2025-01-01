Menu
Amy Adams Awards

Awards and nominations of Amy Adams

Amy Adams
Awards and nominations of Amy Adams
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022 Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005 Sundance Film Festival 2005
Dramatic
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 2024
TIFF Tribute Performer Award
Winner
TIFF Tribute Performer Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
