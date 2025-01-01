Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Adams
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Adams
Amy Adams
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Adams
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005
Dramatic
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
TIFF Tribute Performer Award
Winner
TIFF Tribute Performer Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree